An officer of the cantonal police used his service weapon during a domestic violence incident. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. (staged scene) KEYSTONE

The police shot a man during an operation in Hettlingen ZH. Now the public prosecutor's office has to clarify why the situation escalated.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a police operation due to domestic violence, a man was shot by the police in Hettlingen ZH.

The circumstances surrounding the use of firearms remain unclear.

The police may only use their service weapons in self-defense. Show more

Friday evening, around 9 p.m.: The police are called to an apartment in the Zurich municipality of Hettlingen. Reason: domestic violence.

When the emergency services arrive, the situation escalates and a shot is fired. In the end, both police officers and the couple are injured and have to be treated in hospital. All this was reported by the Zurich cantonal police themselves in a press release.

However, it remains unclear exactly what happened during the operation. According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" ("NZZ"), the two officers and the wife have since been able to leave the hospital. The husband, who was shot by a police officer's service weapon, is still being treated.

Meanwhile, the Zurich public prosecutor's office is looking into the incident. An investigation is to clarify why the shots were fired and whether the use of the firearm was justified.

Use of firearms is regulated

Police are only permitted to use firearms if there is a danger to life and limb. Police officers are therefore only allowed to shoot in self-defense. According to the NZZ, police officers rarely use firearms: seven cases were recorded across Switzerland last year, and only two in 2023.

Last weekend, police in the canton of Zurich alone used their weapons as often as in the whole of Switzerland in 2023, as officers also had to shoot in Pfungen: A police officer fired a warning shot to stop the fleeing perpetrators after a robbery at a gun store.

A fatal use of firearms by the police took place in Wallisellen ZH in 2022: a special unit of the Zurich cantonal police apprehended the kidnapper of former vaccination boss Christoph Berger. The perpetrator, a 38-year-old German, then shot his girlfriend, who was ten years younger than him, whereupon the officers opened fire and fatally shot the man.