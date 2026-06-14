8:09 p.m.

The situation remains tense and chaotic: After the “Banque du Léman” and a Raiffeisen branch had already been targeted with property damage, demonstrators on Avenue Giuseppe Motta removed the protective coverings from additional buildings—including those of the accounting firm PwC and UBS.

This weekend, the demonstrations against the G7 summit are concentrated in neighboring Geneva—a location activists chose due to its accessibility relative to the high-security zone in Évian. KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

When police noticed an attempt to break into one of the buildings, they intervened. The officers ordered the demonstrators to retreat and again deployed tear gas.

As reported by the “Tribune de Genève,” protesters forcibly gained access to a construction site and stole various items from there. These items are said to have been used as projectiles.

After fireworks were set off, security forces responded by using tear gas. KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro

The incident occurred at the same time as clashes between demonstrators and police. An estimated 200 people are believed to have been involved in the violent riots.