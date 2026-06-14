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Protest in Geneva ahead of G7 summit Situation in Geneva remains tense +++ Firecrackers set off, police respond with tear gas

SDA

14.6.2026 - 20:15

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva
Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. The first clashes broke out on Sunday afternoon in Geneva during the demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France.

The first clashes broke out on Sunday afternoon in Geneva during the demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France.

Image: KEYSTONE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Banners call for a “response to fascism, imperialism, and capitalism.”

Banners call for a “response to fascism, imperialism, and capitalism.”

Image: KEYSTONE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Activists opposing the G7 summit take a selfie during a demonstration.

Activists opposing the G7 summit take a selfie during a demonstration.

Image: KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the train station. A car was also set on fire.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the train station. A car was also set on fire.

Image: KEYSTONE/CYRIL ZINGARO

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Demonstrators threw objects, including bicycles, at law enforcement officers. Several explosions were heard.

Demonstrators threw objects, including bicycles, at law enforcement officers. Several explosions were heard.

Image: KEYSTONE/CYRIL ZINGARO

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva
Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. The first clashes broke out on Sunday afternoon in Geneva during the demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France.

The first clashes broke out on Sunday afternoon in Geneva during the demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France.

Image: KEYSTONE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Banners call for a “response to fascism, imperialism, and capitalism.”

Banners call for a “response to fascism, imperialism, and capitalism.”

Image: KEYSTONE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Activists opposing the G7 summit take a selfie during a demonstration.

Activists opposing the G7 summit take a selfie during a demonstration.

Image: KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the train station. A car was also set on fire.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the train station. A car was also set on fire.

Image: KEYSTONE/CYRIL ZINGARO

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva. Demonstrators threw objects, including bicycles, at law enforcement officers. Several explosions were heard.

Demonstrators threw objects, including bicycles, at law enforcement officers. Several explosions were heard.

Image: KEYSTONE/CYRIL ZINGARO

Shortly before the G7 summit in Évian, France, several thousand people demonstrated in Geneva against the group of leading industrialized nations. The rally took place under tight security measures.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2026, 20:15

14.06.2026, 20:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Geneva, several thousand people took part in a demonstration against the G7 summit, which is taking place in Évian from June 15 to 17.
  • Behind the protest against capitalism and exploitation is an alliance of around 60 organizations.
  • The rally was accompanied by a large police presence and is subject to strict restrictions.
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  • 8:09 p.m.

    The situation in Geneva remains tense

    The situation remains tense and chaotic: After the “Banque du Léman” and a Raiffeisen branch had already been targeted with property damage, demonstrators on Avenue Giuseppe Motta removed the protective coverings from additional buildings—including those of the accounting firm PwC and UBS.

    This weekend, the demonstrations against the G7 summit are concentrated in neighboring Geneva—a location activists chose due to its accessibility relative to the high-security zone in Évian.
    This weekend, the demonstrations against the G7 summit are concentrated in neighboring Geneva—a location activists chose due to its accessibility relative to the high-security zone in Évian.
    KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

    When police noticed an attempt to break into one of the buildings, they intervened. The officers ordered the demonstrators to retreat and again deployed tear gas.

    As reported by the “Tribune de Genève,” protesters forcibly gained access to a construction site and stole various items from there. These items are said to have been used as projectiles.

    After fireworks were set off, security forces responded by using tear gas.
    After fireworks were set off, security forces responded by using tear gas.
    KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro

    The incident occurred at the same time as clashes between demonstrators and police. An estimated 200 people are believed to have been involved in the violent riots.

  • 7:36 p.m.

    Protest march returns to starting point

    The front of the demonstration reached the Perle du Lac again shortly after 6:30 p.m., where the rally had begun a good three hours earlier. There, the first participants were waiting for the protesters behind them.

    According to the No-G7 Coalition, which unites around 60 organizations, approximately 20,000 people took part in the rally. The police reported 7,000 participants at the start of the protest march.

  • 7:12 p.m.

    Firecrackers set off, police respond with tear gas

    According to the Geneva police, around 20,000 people gathered in the city on Sunday to protest against the G7 summit in nearby Evian. The first clashes between demonstrators and security forces have already occurred: While smoke bombs and firecrackers are being set off from within the ranks of the protesters, the police are responding with the use of tear gas.

    Activists opposing the G7 summit clashed with riot police during the demonstration in Geneva.
    Activists opposing the G7 summit clashed with riot police during the demonstration in Geneva.
    KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

    Later, clashes also broke out in the Nations Quarter. There, demonstrators threw paving stones and fireworks at the police. The security forces responded with tear gas.

  • 5:45 p.m.

    Storefronts secured with protective barriers

    About 1,000 Geneva police officers, along with reinforcements from other cantons, are on standby for the operation. Authorities aim to prevent riots like those that occurred on the fringes of the 2003 G8 summit in Évian. Numerous shops in the city center on both sides of the Rhône have secured their storefronts with protective barriers as a precaution.

    A Raiffeisenbank branch in Geneva was damaged during the demonstration against the G7 summit. The summit is scheduled for June 15–17 in Évian.
    A Raiffeisenbank branch in Geneva was damaged during the demonstration against the G7 summit. The summit is scheduled for June 15–17 in Évian.
    KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro
  • 5:40 p.m.

    Riots at the train station

    The first riots broke out in Geneva on Sunday afternoon during the demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France. Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in the area around the train station.

    According to observations by the Keystone-SDA news agency, demonstrators threw objects, including bicycles, at law enforcement officers. Several explosions were heard. Property damage also occurred, including to a bank.

    Activists are demonstrating in Geneva against the G7 summit in Évian, France.
    Activists are demonstrating in Geneva against the G7 summit in Évian, France.
    Keystone

    The demonstrators marched through the city, making loud, colorful noise. Chants accompanied the procession, and numerous banners were directed against the G7 summit, calling for a “response to fascism, imperialism, and capitalism.”

  • 5:10 p.m.

    Tesla set on fire

    The demonstrators have apparently set a Tesla on fire.
    The demonstrators have apparently set a Tesla on fire.
    KEYSTONE

    According to reports from several media outlets on the scene, demonstrators set a Tesla on fire. The atmosphere has noticeably heated up in the past few minutes.

  • 4:30 p.m.

    Many security forces on site

    Numerous police officers are securing the route
    Numerous police officers are securing the route
    KEYSTONE
    • Show more

In Geneva on Sunday, several thousand people took part in a demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France. The protest march, accompanied by a large security presence, set off from Parc Mon Repos shortly after 3:15 p.m.

The rally was organized by the No G7 Coalition, an alliance of around 60 organizations. At the head of the march, a banner bearing the slogan “Antifascist, anti-imperialist response – No G7” was carried. Behind it, various groups formed lines, including feminist, pro-Palestinian, revolutionary, Kurdish, and labor union groups.

The demonstration route was restricted to the right bank of the lake. The procession proceeded along the quays and via Rue des Alpes to avoid the vicinity of the Mont-Blanc Bridge. It then continued along Rue de la Servette, Avenue Giuseppe-Motta, and Place des Nations back to the starting point.

According to the conditions, the event must be dispersed by 10:30 p.m. at the latest.

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