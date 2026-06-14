The situation remains tense and chaotic: After the “Banque du Léman” and a Raiffeisen branch had already been targeted with property damage, demonstrators on Avenue Giuseppe Motta removed the protective coverings from additional buildings—including those of the accounting firm PwC and UBS.
When police noticed an attempt to break into one of the buildings, they intervened. The officers ordered the demonstrators to retreat and again deployed tear gas.
As reported by the “Tribune de Genève,” protesters forcibly gained access to a construction site and stole various items from there. These items are said to have been used as projectiles.
The incident occurred at the same time as clashes between demonstrators and police. An estimated 200 people are believed to have been involved in the violent riots.
7:36 p.m.
Protest march returns to starting point
The front of the demonstration reached the Perle du Lac again shortly after 6:30 p.m., where the rally had begun a good three hours earlier. There, the first participants were waiting for the protesters behind them.
According to the No-G7 Coalition, which unites around 60 organizations, approximately 20,000 people took part in the rally. The police reported 7,000 participants at the start of the protest march.
7:12 p.m.
Firecrackers set off, police respond with tear gas
According to the Geneva police, around 20,000 people gathered in the city on Sunday to protest against the G7 summit in nearby Evian. The first clashes between demonstrators and security forces have already occurred: While smoke bombs and firecrackers are being set off from within the ranks of the protesters, the police are responding with the use of tear gas.
Later, clashes also broke out in the Nations Quarter. There, demonstrators threw paving stones and fireworks at the police. The security forces responded with tear gas.
5:45 p.m.
Storefronts secured with protective barriers
About 1,000 Geneva police officers, along with reinforcements from other cantons, are on standby for the operation. Authorities aim to prevent riots like those that occurred on the fringes of the 2003 G8 summit in Évian. Numerous shops in the city center on both sides of the Rhône have secured their storefronts with protective barriers as a precaution.
5:40 p.m.
Riots at the train station
The first riots broke out in Geneva on Sunday afternoon during the demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France. Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in the area around the train station.
According to observations by the Keystone-SDA news agency, demonstrators threw objects, including bicycles, at law enforcement officers. Several explosions were heard. Property damage also occurred, including to a bank.
The demonstrators marched through the city, making loud, colorful noise. Chants accompanied the procession, and numerous banners were directed against the G7 summit, calling for a “response to fascism, imperialism, and capitalism.”
5:10 p.m.
Tesla set on fire
According to reports from several media outlets on the scene, demonstrators set a Tesla on fire. The atmosphere has noticeably heated up in the past few minutes.
In Geneva on Sunday, several thousand people took part in a demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France. The protest march, accompanied by a large security presence, set off from Parc Mon Repos shortly after 3:15 p.m.
The rally was organized by the No G7 Coalition, an alliance of around 60 organizations. At the head of the march, a banner bearing the slogan “Antifascist, anti-imperialist response – No G7” was carried. Behind it, various groups formed lines, including feminist, pro-Palestinian, revolutionary, Kurdish, and labor union groups.
The demonstration route was restricted to the right bank of the lake. The procession proceeded along the quays and via Rue des Alpes to avoid the vicinity of the Mont-Blanc Bridge. It then continued along Rue de la Servette, Avenue Giuseppe-Motta, and Place des Nations back to the starting point.
According to the conditions, the event must be dispersed by 10:30 p.m. at the latest.