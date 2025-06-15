The electronic patient file is unpopular with patients and doctors. (symbolic image) sda

The electronic patient file is not getting off the ground in Switzerland. Now the federal government wants to take the helm with a centralized solution.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Only 1.2 percent of the population in Switzerland have an electronic patient record.

The system is complicated, offers little benefit to doctors and is hardly advertised.

The federal government now wants to introduce a central platform, but this will take years. Show more

Only 1.2 percent of the Swiss population have so far opened an electronic patient record (EPR). The central digitization project in the healthcare sector is stuck.

"The situation is desolate," Alfred Angerer, professor at the ZHAW, told theNZZ am Sonntag. At this rate, it will take over 1,000 years for the EPR to be introduced across the board, the newspaper calculates.

As the "NZZ am Sonntag" reports, the system is failing due to its complex and federal structure. Instead of a national solution, there are many different platforms operated by so-called parent communities. This diversity has led to a patchwork that is of little benefit to patients, doctors and hospitals alike.

As a result, hardly any service providers actively provide information about the EPR. "Doctors and hospitals have no incentive to inform their customers about the EPR," criticizes Angerer.

In Austria, almost everyone has an EPR

By way of comparison: according to NZZ am Sonntag, 96% of the population in Austria use a digital medical record - partly because an opt-out model applies there.

Anyone who does not actively opt out is automatically granted access. In Switzerland, on the other hand, there was a long period of hesitation. Nicolai Lütschg from E-Health Aargau criticizes the federal government for not daring enough to take responsibility in the newspaper.

Confederation wants to correct the law

Now there is to be a change of course. According to "NZZ am Sonntag", the federal government is planning to revise the law and wants to procure and operate a central platform itself in future. But even that will take years. The revision will not come before parliament until the fall at the earliest. Until then, it remains unclear what will happen to the existing platforms.

Swiss Post, previously a central provider, has also left its previous technology partner Siemens Healthineers and will in future rely on a solution from the provider Trifork. However, this has not increased confidence. "There were only high costs and not even an app," said Lütschg in the NZZ am Sonntag. Some players, such as Cara - an association of three parent communities - have already opted for other providers.

Video on the topic