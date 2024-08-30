Can draw on a large budget: Mattea Meyer and Cédric Wermuth, the SP Co-Presidency.

For the first time, the parties have opened their books for 2023. The SP generated by far the most income, followed by the SVP and FDP.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) has published its report on the financing of Swiss political parties.

According to the report, the SP received the most money by far in 2023 with over nine million francs.

According to the SFAO, transparency has improved.

With total income of over CHF 9 million in 2023, the SP received the most party funding. This is a third more than the second-placed SVP and more than twice as much as the FDP. This is according to a report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office on party funding in 2023.

The SVP received a total of around CHF 5.89 million, while the third-placed FDP received CHF 4.2 million, according to the third and final report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), which was published on Friday. At the bottom of the ranking of the larger parties are the centrists, followed by the Greens and the Green Liberals.

According to the SFAO, transparency in party financing has improved. However, due diligence in the clarification of funds still needs to be strengthened. The campaign budgets for the federal elections in October were not included in this analysis. The FDP and SVP had the highest budgets at the time.

Large differences in membership fees

Party income is broken down into various categories. Monetary contributions, i.e. donations, make up the largest source of income for the five largest parties. In addition, there is financing from the sale of goods and services, membership and mandate contributions, non-monetary donations and income from events.

The transparency guardian of political financing wrote that there are considerable differences, ranging from zero to two million francs, particularly in the membership contributions of the parties. These contributions are regulated within the party. The SP is at the top here with contributions of up to two million francs, ahead of the EPP, the Greens and the GLP. The SVP is at the bottom of the table.

Mandate contributions, on the other hand, are not requested by all parties or paid to the national party. Here too, the level of contributions varies. According to the SFAO, parliamentary group contributions do not form part of the disclosure of party funding.

The largest single party donation came from the Sika heiress, which transferred one million francs to the Greens, but half of this went to the cantonal sections. The "Friends of the FDP, FDP.Die Liberalen" association (around CHF 700,000) and the Foundation for Civic Politics, Swiss People's Party (SVP), with around CHF 600,000, ranked second and third in terms of monetary donations.

SFAO sees itself as only "conditionally suitable"

The SFAO was given the legal mandate to audit party financing in its dual role of transparency in political financing and as the highest financial supervisory body, it was said at a media conference last Wednesday. Access to and contact with parliament is central to its role as the supreme financial supervisory body. Tasks in the area of political financing could put a strain on good cooperation. The SFAO was therefore only suitable for this task to a limited extent. Its responsibilities should be clarified as part of an evaluation led by the Federal Office of Justice.

Since last year, parties represented in parliament have had to disclose contributions of CHF 15,000 or more per capita per year to the SFAO. The same applies to contributions from elected representatives. It must be clear from whom the contribution comes.

The new federal law for more transparency in political financing makes an important contribution to the fight against corruption. According to the latest report by the international anti-corruption body Greco in May, Switzerland has made progress in the fight against corruption. There is room for improvement in some areas.

