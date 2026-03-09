The SRG initiative has clearly failed. For co-initiator Thomas Matter, the verdict of the voters is a defeat - at the same time, the SVP National Councillor sees his criticism of the public media company confirmed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRG initiative was clearly rejected with 62% of votes against.

SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter attributes the result to a broad alliance of opponents and a significantly larger campaign budget for the No camp.

Despite the defeat, Matter sees the fact that the initiative triggered a broad debate on the political balance of the SRG as a success. Show more

The SRG initiative clearly failed on Sunday. The 62 percent "no" vote speaks for itself. A verdict that comes as no surprise to co-initiator and SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter: "The result is roughly what we expected based on the initial trend," the Zurich politician told blue News.

The main reason for the failure is easy to find: He and his fellow campaigners had encountered a particularly broad alliance of opponents during the referendum campaign. Cultural workers, sports associations, left-wing parties and trade unions had mobilized together. "There was a huge network and huge power," says Matter. In addition, popular initiatives traditionally have a hard time at the ballot box: "Out of ten initiatives, only one is accepted."

The SVP representative has been one of the loudest critics of the SRG for years. In interviews or on his YouTube channel "In den Sümpfen von Bern", he usually makes no secret of what bothers him most: there is a clear "left-wing bias" in SRG reporting. The referendum campaign made this observation clear: "I've never seen the SP pay 1.6 million into the coffers to fight an initiative - it makes your ears wiggle."

Imbalance in the budget

He believes that the population has now finally realized that something is wrong with the political balance. "It's great for us: the SRG has been completely unmasked."

There was indeed an uneven playing field in the referendum campaign: The opponents had a significantly larger campaign budget than the supporters. According to the report on transparency in political financing, the No camp spent around CHF 4 million on the referendum campaign, almost twice as much as the Yes camp.

"Have already achieved many goals beforehand"

Despite the clear defeat at the ballot box, Matter does not consider the initiative a failure. The initiative had triggered a broad debate about the role and direction of the SRG. "This discussion about the SRG's political bias would never have taken place without the initiative," says Matter. In his view, the political pressure has also triggered changes within the company. "Susanne Wille would not be sitting there without this initiative," he says, referring to the SRG Director General, who has been in office since November 2024.

From Matter's point of view, the initiative has already triggered important changes in advance: "We were unlucky that we had already achieved many of our goals beforehand." Matter is referring to the reduction in fees from the current CHF 335 to CHF 300 that has already been decided by the Federal Council. "The fees may not fall by 40 percent, but at least by ten percent." Numerous SMEs have also been relieved of the Serafe fee.

However, the withdrawal of private publishers was a setback for the initiative camp. They had initially supported the proposal, but later withdrew from the referendum campaign - after they were able to reach agreements with the SRG, for example in the online sector. "That wasn't great for us, of course," says Matter. At the same time, he sees this as an indirect success: it was the pressure from the initiative that led to the SRG being willing to negotiate with the private media companies in the first place.

Criticism of the conservatives

The 59-year-old is much more critical of the lack of support from the conservative camp. The SVP largely led the referendum campaign alone, supported only by the Young Liberals. He would have expected more support from the FDP in particular. "If you look at what they write on their posters - less taxes and fees - support would have been a matter of course," says Matter, "but the FDP of today is no longer the FDP of the past."

Matter is particularly harsh in his attack on the business umbrella organization Economiesuisse. The latter had decided to abstain from voting. This is incomprehensible to the SVP politician: "If we had won, the economy would have been relieved by around 180 million francs." While the trade association had recognized this and supported the initiative, Economiesuisse had become a "bonus managers' association" that primarily represented the interests of corporate executives.

In the referendum campaign, the opponents also used "fairy tales", says Matter. They repeatedly claimed that a reduction in fees would mean that major sporting events such as the Lauberhorn race or the Swiss Wrestling Festival could no longer be broadcast.

"That's completely ridiculous," says Matter. Only around a quarter of the SRG budget goes into programs and productions, while more than half is personnel costs. In his view, this is where the greatest savings potential lies. Staff should be paid the same as in the private sector, and the same applies to vacation days. "There is so much fat there."

No new SRG initiative planned

For the second time since the No to the No Billag initiative in 2018, the SRG media company has emerged stronger from a voting battle. Was this the end of Muster's political battle against the SRG? "We have to accept the democratic decision." There will certainly not be a new SRG initiative in the next few years.

However, the issue is not completely off the table for him. SRG itself has started a transformation process and has already announced adjustments. "Ms. Wille has made some promises. Now I hope that she will keep them," says Matter. If reforms fail to materialize, parliamentary initiatives are possible.

For the SVP National Councillor, it remains crucial that the SRG fulfils its mandate as a public broadcaster. "It must be balanced and neutral," says Matter. Precisely because the broadcaster is financed by the population, it must report in a politically balanced way.

In his view, the vote has achieved at least one thing: SRG is under greater scrutiny than before. "People have become much more sensitive today," says Matter. "And SRG will be monitored more closely in future."

