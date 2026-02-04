In 2025, the SRG ombudsman's office received more complaints than ever before, with 1408 submitted. According to the SRG, the increase is due to organized "mass complaints".
These were triggered by targeted mobilization in social media and on websites, as the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG) announced on Wednesday. The marked increase is not an expression of a loss of quality in journalism. This also explains the increase in fully or partially supported complaints compared to the previous year from 8.7 to 9.9 percent.
The satirical programme "Late Night Switzerland" from 13 April 2025 was objected to 513 times and supported by the ombudsman's office. An "Impact" report from September 24 about a Zurich tantra school was objected to 138 times and supported in two points of criticism, as the SRG wrote.
According to SRG, the very high number of entries is due to a highly polarized political environment. In the run-up to the vote on the halving initiative, the criticism of the program also came to a head in that the proponents of the initiative called for complaints to be submitted in a media-effective manner.
Just under a quarter of the complaints related to the Middle East conflict, according to the report. The majority of criticism in 2025 came from pro-Israeli circles and was directed against reporting that focused on the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, international law issues and political responsibility.
US politics, in particular reporting on President Donald Trump and his entourage, also gave rise to numerous complaints. According to SRG, an allegedly systematically negative portrayal was criticized. In most cases, the ombudsman's office considered the journalistic classifications to be appropriate and transparent towards the audience.