Thörigen in Bern shows what solidarity can achieve: Although the landlord of the "Sternen" had to file for bankruptcy, the restaurant remains open thanks to trust and solidarity.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The owner of the "Sternen" in Thörigen BE continues to run the restaurant despite official insolvency, thanks to the support of the landlady.

According to landlord Beat Schneider, an unpaid AHV bill of CHF 1,400 led to the opening of bankruptcy proceedings, which he describes as the result of unfortunate circumstances.

Schneider is planning to set up a new sole proprietorship and hopes to make a fresh start while continuing to run the restaurant as usual. Show more

Sometimes it pays to show goodwill instead of taking immediate and harsh action. This is illustrated by an example from the canton of Bern.

The operator of the traditional Sternen restaurant in Thörigen BE, Beat Schneider, is officially bankrupt - as confirmed by an entry in the commercial register of the canton of Bern.

But anyone who thinks that the doors of the popular village pub are now closed for good is wrong. The Berner Zeitung newspaper writes: "I'm carrying on," says Schneider resolutely. He has been running the "Sternen" since 2021 - and that is not about to change.

"The restaurant is still open," he emphasizes in an interview with the Berner Zeitung. The popular Stubete evenings, where folk musicians play, will also take place as usual every second Saturday.

AHV bill gets the ball rolling

What led to the financial crash? According to Beat Schneider, it was "unfortunate circumstances" - more precisely: an outstanding AHV payment of CHF 1,400.

The landlord doesn't want to divulge any more details, instead he looks to the future. But how can a restaurant continue to operate if the owner is insolvent?

The answer is provided by the Emmental-Oberaargau bankruptcy office: the landlord of the property has agreed to take over the inventory and provide security.

This meant that the "Sternen" could continue to operate - albeit on a new account. When asked by the "Berner Zeitung", the landlady explained succinctly that Schneider had "always been reliable".

Hope for a new start

Landlord Beat Schneider already has plans for the future: he wants to register a new sole proprietorship in the commercial register.

According to the bankruptcy office, nothing stands in the way of this - a declaration of bankruptcy does not mean a block on future entries. However, no new entry has yet been made in the commercial register.

