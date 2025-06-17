Sometimes it pays to show goodwill instead of taking immediate and harsh action. This is illustrated by an example from the canton of Bern.
The operator of the traditional Sternen restaurant in Thörigen BE, Beat Schneider, is officially bankrupt - as confirmed by an entry in the commercial register of the canton of Bern.
But anyone who thinks that the doors of the popular village pub are now closed for good is wrong. The Berner Zeitung newspaper writes: "I'm carrying on," says Schneider resolutely. He has been running the "Sternen" since 2021 - and that is not about to change.
This meant that the "Sternen" could continue to operate - albeit on a new account. When asked by the "Berner Zeitung", the landlady explained succinctly that Schneider had "always been reliable".
Hope for a new start
Landlord Beat Schneider already has plans for the future: he wants to register a new sole proprietorship in the commercial register.
According to the bankruptcy office, nothing stands in the way of this - a declaration of bankruptcy does not mean a block on future entries. However, no new entry has yet been made in the commercial register.