The Knabenschiessen has been held on the Albisgüetli since 1899: here is a picture from 1955. Keystone

The Knabenschiessen will take place again this weekend. What exactly is being celebrated? This is the story behind the oldest folk festival in the city of Zurich.

The Knabenschiessen is the largest folk festival in the city of Zurich.

Its history dates back to the 17th century.

Schnitzel bread, candy floss and roller coasters - the Knabenschiessen takes place again this weekend. However, the name always leads to misunderstandings: No boys are shot here, on the contrary: Zurich boys and girls have the opportunity to test and prove their shooting skills at this shooting festival.

The largest public festival in the city of Zurich dates back to the military training of boys. This tradition has its origins in the 17th century. The custom was first mentioned in writing in 1656, when a "Knaben Schiesset" took place in September.

The treasury of the city of Zurich - now the Department of Finance - had given away pennies for 144 boys. They had taken part in a shooting competition that ended with a kind of exam, the Knabenschiessen.

The Knabenschiessen often had to move

Unlike today, the festival was held at the Schützenhaus, right next to the main railway station, until 1847. One year later, the federal state was founded and the Knabenschiessen was organized by Zurich City Council and held in Sihlhölzli.

The Schützenhaus in 1899, with the main railway station in the background. Wikipedia

The festival could be held at this location until 1893. But then the population grew and the city council no longer felt able to continue organizing the event. As a result, no more Knabenschiessen took place for six years.

Under the motto "Knabenschiessen - a living tradition", the event is finally held again. The event is now organized by the shooting club and celebrated on the Albisgüetli. This is still the case today.

The Knabenschiessen is financially supported by the City of Zurich for many years. The photo was taken in 1948. Keystone

The organization received 50 centimes per participant from the city of Zurich and covered the costs of the medals and the banquet.

During the First World War, there was a lack of ammunition for the festival

The popular festival is celebrated once a year for 15 years, but when the First World War breaks out in 1914, it is over for the first time. The reason: there was a shortage of ammunition, which was now needed for the army.

It was not until 1921 that the festival resumed. However, the town no longer contributed financially. But the shooting club continues anyway.

To this day, only boys and girls from the canton of Zurich are allowed to take part in the shooting competition. Here is a picture from 1955. Keystone

When the Swiss Confederation celebrated its 700th birthday in 1991, girls were allowed to take part in the shooting competition for the first time. Over 1000 of them took part. Since then, young people from all over the canton have been able to take part in the Knabenschiessen and put their skills to the test.