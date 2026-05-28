Winterthur train station today, May 28: police cordon off the crime scene. BRK

The suspected knife attacker in Winterthur had been known to the authorities for years. blue News provides you with an overview.

Philipp Dahm

The man who allegedly stabbed three people in Winterthur has quite a record: he first came to the attention of the police more than ten years ago.

Just one day earlier, he was still in a psychiatric clinic, but a doctor classified him as harmless. The chronology up to the alleged perpetrator's crime:

2015

In 2015, the alleged perpetrator from Winterthur came into contact with the police for the first time: the man, who was born in 1994, was charged with violating the IS ban after allegedly distributing propaganda material.

2018

According to SRF, the Islamist reappears as part of investigations into the An'Nur mosque in Winterthur. According to the report, he was part of a group of young people, some of whom were charged and some of whom were convicted. The brothers of the alleged perpetrator had also come to light as radicals during the investigations.

August 2024 to May 2026

The alleged perpetrator is not in Switzerland during this period. Mario Fehr suspects that he was in Turkey.

May 25, 2026

The man calls the Winterthur city police on 117 and makes "confused statements", says Mario Fehr. The officers move out: When they encounter the 31-year-old, they arrange for him to be taken into care and bring him to Winterthur Psychiatric Hospital (IPW).

May 26, 2026

The man escapes from the psychiatric clinic and is put on the wanted list The police find him at his home and take him back to the IPW.

May 27, 2026

A doctor certifies that the alleged perpetrator is not a danger to himself or others. His further stay at the IPW is therefore voluntary - the Swiss national with Turkish roots decides to leave the hospital.

May 28, 2026

The alleged perpetrator stabs at Winterthur train station: The first emergency call is received at 8.28 am. The man is arrested at 8.33 am.