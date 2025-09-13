Now run as a pop-up store: the former "Bike Arena" in Zermatt. Mapillary/graharg

A dispute is raging behind the scenes of the bankruptcy of the "Bike Arena Zermatt": The former managing director first writes of guilt and misconduct, then rows back - and now speaks of a hacker attack.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bike Arena Zermatt GmbH is insolvent and has been in bankruptcy proceedings since June.

A flood of e-mails from the former managing director indicates a possible confession of deliberately wrong decisions.

Soon afterwards, the former managing director reports that her account has been hacked and that the emails were not from her.

The bikes continue to roll in the former "Bike Arena" in Zermatt, but a strange dispute is raging in the background. The "Walliser Bote " reports on bizarre emails from the former managing director, which are said to provide deep insights into the company's bankruptcy.

"Yes, Bike Arena Zermatt GmbH is insolvent. This is no coincidence, but the result of deliberate decisions," reads one of the emails.

Bankruptcy proceedings were opened by the Visp district court on June 5. However, the business continues to operate - a sporting goods retailer is currently running it as a pop-up under the name "Bike Shop Zermatt".

The limited company was founded in 2018. Business boomed during the pandemic, but then turnover plummeted - by over 200,000 francs within a year. Rising wage costs and high expenses for further training as well as write-downs of almost 240,000 francs were noticeable. In the end, the company posted a loss of more than 465,000 francs.

Majority shareholder Andreas Ackermann believes that the management at the time was responsible. "It would have been possible to run the business profitably - other branches show that," he is quoted as saying by the "Walliser Boten" newspaper. At the same time, he admits that several of his companies have also gone bankrupt in the past.

Alleged confession from ex-boss

The case took a bizarre turn when the editorial team of the "Walliser Boten" suddenly received a flood of emails. In them, the former boss described the background to the bankruptcy with ruthless candor, enclosing documents and legal correspondence.

The subject line: "My soul demands cleansing".

Ackermann confirms the contents: "What I read is true one to one." But shortly afterwards, the former managing director explained on the phone that her e-mail account had been hacked. She filed a complaint and informed her lawyer that all allegations were rejected.

The situation remains unclear: while one side speaks of a confession, the other claims to be the victim of a cyber attack. Ackermann responded with his own circular email to the recipients - and firmly denies having sent the messages in question himself.

The conflict is likely to keep the courts busy. Ackermann is considering legal action and is fighting for his reputation. It also remains unclear what will happen to the store after the summer season - the rental contract is still running and options are being examined.

