Civil defense forces cordoned off the danger zone around the village of Brienz.

The residents of Brienz have successfully found new accommodation while the evacuation of the village due to an impending rockfall is in full swing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The eighty or so residents of Brienz have to leave their homes again due to the threat of a rockfall.

This is the second time in a year and a half.

The evacuation affects not only people, but also animals, which are being brought to safety from the farms. Show more

The municipality of Albula/Alvra has successfully organized accommodation for the inhabitants of Brienz, who have to leave their homes due to the threat of a rockfall. The evacuation affects not only people but also animals, which are being brought to safety from the farms. The entire village must be evacuated by midday on Sunday.

Since Tuesday, Brienz has been in the so-called orange phase, which means that the eighty or so residents have to leave their homes again. This is already the second time in a year and a half. The solidarity of the surrounding communities is overwhelming, as community spokesperson Christian Gartmann emphasizes: "We have received more offers of accommodation than we need. The support for the people of Brienz is enormous."

The animals are also being relocated. Some of the cattle have been moved to the Plantahof farm in Lanquart, while other animals are being housed on various farms. The farmers are working together to get the hay ready for transportation so that it can be taken to the new locations with the animals.

Challenges of the evacuation

The residents of Brienz show great understanding and cooperation, although some express their displeasure at the situation. This is understandable given the months of uncertainty. In contrast to the last evacuation in spring 2023, this time there is no possibility of returning home for a short time during the day. "A sudden flow of debris would not allow us to warn people in time," explains Gartmann.

The Graubünden government is still working on preventive planning for a possible resettlement of the village. An information evening is planned for November 20, at which financial aspects of the resettlement will also be discussed, as municipal president Daniel Albertin told Keystone-SDA.

