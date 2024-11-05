The Susten Pass road in the Bernese Oberland leads through several tunnels in the "Bäregg" area. (Archive) Arno Balzarini)/KEYSTONE

The 2224-metre-high Susten Pass, the first Alpine pass in Uri, will be closed for the winter on Sunday. According to the Uri authorities, winter equipment is already required on vehicles for the Furka and Oberalp passes.

The decision to winterize the Susten Pass on Sunday, November 10 at 6 p.m. was made in consultation with the canton of Bern, the Uri authorities announced on Tuesday evening. The Susten connects Wassen in Uri with Innertkirchen in Bern.

With the closure of the Susten, the first Alpine pass in Uri goes into its winter break. According to information on the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the Pragel Pass and the Great St. Bernard are also closed for the winter.

The Pragel Pass connects Muotathal in the canton of Schwyz with Klöntal in the canton of Glarus. However, the Pragel is mainly popular with cyclists in the summer months and can only be used by vehicles to a limited extent.

The Great St. Bernard lies at 2469 meters and connects Martigny in the canton of Valais with Aosta in Italy. It is usually closed to all traffic from October to June.

