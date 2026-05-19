More and more Swiss people are ditching their cars because of high fuel prices. (archive picture) Keystone

Many Swiss households are feeling the financial burden of rising fuel prices. According to a study, more and more people are driving their cars less often and are switching to public transport, cycling or walking.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a study, the rise in fuel prices due to the war in Iran is placing a financial burden on many Swiss households.

As a result, many people are using their cars less often and switching to public transport, cycling or walking more frequently.

Many respondents also expect the high fuel prices to continue for several months. Show more

According to a study, the war in Iran is having an increasing impact on everyday life in Switzerland. The rise in fuel prices is a burden for many households and is prompting many Swiss people to adjust their mobility behavior. According to the study, many are considering giving up their cars more often in future and using public transport or walking instead.

According to a study published on Tuesday by the opinion research institute Marketagent Switzerland, the higher fuel prices represent at least a moderate additional financial burden for almost two thirds of the Swiss population. Among people on low incomes, as many as four out of ten say it is a fairly heavy or heavy burden.

The higher prices at the pump are also likely to change mobility behavior. According to the survey, 40 percent of respondents already use their car, motorcycle or moped somewhat less frequently than before. One in nine people have even significantly reduced their use.

More journeys by public transport and bike

Those who have adapted their behavior switch to public transport more frequently (42%) or walk more often (35%). According to the study, bicycles and scooters also benefit from higher fuel costs: almost a quarter of respondents use these modes of transport more often. In addition, more than a quarter consciously avoid less important car journeys.

Many of those surveyed do not expect the situation to ease quickly for the time being. Two out of five people expect fuel prices to remain high for at least the next seven months. 8 percent even expect fuel prices to remain permanently high.

For the study, Marketagent Switzerland surveyed a total of 1000 people between the ages of 14 and 75 online between April 30 and May 11.

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