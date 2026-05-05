Individualized fitness services such as personal training are becoming increasingly popular. Demand for group offers, on the other hand, is declining. (archive picture) Keystone

The fitness industry in Switzerland continues to grow strongly: by 2025, one in five adults was already registered at a fitness center. But while personal training and wellness are booming, traditional group offers are losing their appeal.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, around 1.45 million people were registered in Swiss fitness centers, more than ever before.

Industry turnover rose by 4.4 percent to 1.36 billion Swiss francs.

Individual offers such as personal training are in demand, while group courses and digital training are becoming less important. Show more

Memberships in Swiss fitness centers have once again increased significantly compared to the previous year. This record also led to an increase in turnover, as the latest study on the key data of the Swiss fitness industry shows.

The results of the 2026 key data study show an increase in both the number of members and fitness centers as well as in sales growth. According to the survey, a total of 1.45 million people were registered at a fitness center last year. With this increase, industry turnover grew by 4.4 percent and amounted to CHF 1.36 billion.

Exercisers between the ages of 20 and 29 were most strongly represented. Swiss Active attributed this to the "health megatrend", which is said to have particularly affected young people under the age of thirty. There was an increase in demand for personal training, wellness offers and nutritional advice, but a decrease in digital training and group offers.