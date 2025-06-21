Swiss tourists still enjoy traveling to the USA. Heather Khalifa/AP/dpa

Despite political tensions, more Swiss people are crossing the Atlantic again - especially nature experiences and the weak dollar make the USA shine as a travel destination.

Samuel Walder

Neither political tensions nor irritating headlines surrounding Donald Trump can seriously harm the USA as a travel destination - at least not among Swiss tourists. Despite a temporary dip in the number of arrivals, more Swiss people are crossing the Atlantic again. In the first half of 2025, the airline Swiss recorded passenger growth of 5 percent on US routes compared to the previous year.

"People are looking for hotels and travel information to the USA more frequently again - that's an early indicator for us," Swiss spokesperson Michael Pelzer told SRF. At the same time, Swiss has also operated more flights to the USA than in the previous year.

Political headwinds - but tourist attraction remains

The comeback comes as a surprise: since Donald Trump moved back into the White House at the beginning of January, reports of refusals of entry have become more frequent. His aggressive rhetoric, the tariff dispute and even a bizarre threat to annex Canada raised international eyebrows - and initially led to fears that US tourism could lose billions.

But the picture has changed. Demand is picking up again, especially for individual travel and nature experiences, as the tour operator Hotelplan reports. The New York skyline and nature parks such as Yosemite are clearly retaining their magical appeal - despite the geopolitical turmoil.

Bargain hunting in the land of opportunity

Another driver: the weakening dollar. Since the beginning of the year, the US currency has lost around 10 percent of its value against the Swiss franc. This means that hotel accommodation and flight tickets have become significantly cheaper for the Swiss. "The weak dollar is making the USA attractive again - and not just for shopping fans," says Pelzer.

While summer travel is currently flourishing - many bookings have already been made in 2024 - the outlook for the fall remains cautious. André Lüthi, head of the Globetrotter Group, is currently still registering a reluctance to book in the fall, but sees potential: "If prices continue to fall, this could change quickly."

Swiss confirms: Bookings up to December are currently at the previous year's level. But: "The majority of fall bookings will only come in the next few weeks," says Pelzer.