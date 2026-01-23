Mass layoffs are causing uncertainty. An expert analyzes the trend, explains the main reasons for the job cuts, and highlights which professions remain in demand despite the difficult situation.

Here's what it's all about Thousands of jobs are being cut, and uncertainty in the Swiss job market is growing.

Various industries are under pressure due to economic conditions, digitalization, and AI.

Experts expect the job market to recover gradually starting next year. Summary created with

Reports of companies cutting hundreds or even thousands of jobs in Switzerland are becoming more frequent.

UBS is cutting 3,000 domestic jobs by the end of 2027, while pharmaceutical company Novartis is cutting 550 jobs. The department store chain Globus is cutting 48 jobs at its headquarters in Zurich. Telecommunications provider Sunrise is laying off 147 employees, while logistics group Kühne+Nagel is laying off as many as 2,000. SRG, which owns SRF, is cutting 900 jobs. The insurance groups Helvetia and Baloise are cutting 2,600 jobs following a mega-merger.

The list could go on. Fear of job loss is palpable among the population. According to a survey by the employee organization Angestellte Schweiz, one in four people in Switzerland is worried about their job. One in ten people considers it very likely that they will lose their job within the next twelve months. Is this concern justified?

"The job market isn't very encouraging"

“It’s certainly not the case that a quarter of jobs are at risk,” says Michael Siegenthaler. He heads the Swiss Labor Market Research Unit at the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich. “But the labor market is not trending positively. In some sectors, job cuts are a real threat.”

In 2022 and 2023—that is, after the COVID-19 pandemic—Switzerland had a very strong job market with many job openings and low unemployment. “The situation has been deteriorating for four years,” he says. “Now the job market isn’t looking very promising; unemployment figures are above average.”

According to the Federal Department of Finance, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in June. However, if one includes those who have never registered with the RAV, as well as those whose benefits have expired—that is, those whose entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits has run out—the unemployment rate stands at around 5 percent, according to Siegenthaler. “That is relatively high by Swiss standards.”

Digitalization and the Global Situation

Various sectors and job profiles are affected. The industrial sector, along with all the professions within it, has been struggling for some time. “Since the war in Ukraine—with its energy price shock and sluggish investment in Europe and elsewhere—Swiss industry has been caught in a downward spiral,” says the expert. “Then came Trump with his tariffs and the war with Iran.” Many sectors of the export industry have been affected by this, including the chemical and watchmaking industries.

The banking industry, for its part, has been shaped by digitalization and UBS’s emergency takeover of CS. The wholesale sector is sensitive to economic cycles and is feeling the impact of weakness in other industries.

In some areas, the impact of AI is also becoming apparent. “There have never been as many unemployed software developers as there are now,” says Siegenthaler. Jobs where language skills are important are also increasingly being replaced by artificial intelligence—including in journalism, communications, and marketing.

"Generally speaking, however, the global economic situation has a greater impact on the current state of the labor market than artificial intelligence," says Michael Siegenthaler.

Following the strong job market of 2023, it is clear to a certain extent that it is normalizing at a lower level. “However, some companies are now also facing long-term problems that are leading to long-term job cuts.” Over the past 25 years, there have always been more jobs in Switzerland at the end of the year than at the beginning of the year. While this was also the case in 2025, the growth was nowhere near as strong as in previous decades.

There is still a shortage of skilled workers here

While many people are looking for jobs in some sectors, others continue to face a shortage of skilled workers—especially in the healthcare sector. Cybersecurity experts, civil engineers, plumbers, heating installers, and foremen, for example, are also in high demand.

Why are there both higher unemployment and a shortage of skilled workers at the same time? According to expert Michael Siegenthaler, in some sectors demand is growing faster than new workers can be trained. Others are unwilling or unable to provide better working conditions and thus remain unattractive. “It’s also a structural shift. When the economy changes rapidly—as is happening now, for example, with AI—there are suddenly too many people in certain sectors and too few in others,” explains Siegenthaler.

Employees, therefore, need to be willing to reorient themselves; in some cases, there are no obvious solutions. “This is where labor market policy comes into play. Retraining must be promoted, and people must be supported and advised when changing careers.”

Highly qualified people are expensive unemployed workers

Advisors at the regional employment centers say they are seeing a new trend: a significant number of highly qualified individuals are currently seeking their assistance. “They are relatively costly to support. Compared to other countries, the maximum monthly unemployment benefit in Switzerland is set quite high,” says Siegenthaler. “It is therefore in society’s interest that they be reintegrated into the labor market as quickly as possible.” To achieve this, the unemployed must receive good counseling, and their prospects must be assessed realistically.

That all sounds pretty bleak. But Michael Siegenthaler is reassuring. “In economic research, a weak phase is usually followed by a strong one,” he says. “We expect the weak phase to last until around the beginning of next year, and for the situation to improve gradually from there. Things should be back to normal in two years.”

Challenges such as AI and the baby boomers’ exit from the labor market would certainly remain. “But we expect that as early as next year, more jobs will be created on a net basis, there will be fewer job cuts, and the number of unemployed will decline,” said Siegenthaler.