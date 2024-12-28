Swiss people are donating less than before. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) KEYSTONE

Environmental organizations and other aid organizations in Switzerland expect a decline in private donations in 2024. Various factors such as crisis fatigue and economic pressures could contribute to this.

The reasons for this are crisis fatigue and economic uncertainty.

Conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, as well as inflation, are having a negative impact on the willingness to donate. Show more

The willingness to donate in Switzerland has always been high in recent years, with over two million francs in private donations. However, environmental organizations such as Greenpeace and WWF are expecting a decline in 2024. The Swiss Red Cross and Caritas are also expecting fewer donations, as reported by SRF.

Jonas Schmid from WWF Switzerland explains that interest in environmental issues has waned due to global crises and conflicts. Nevertheless, he emphasizes the urgency of nature conservation measures in view of the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity.

Are people suffering from crisis fatigue?

The Swiss Red Cross has also recorded a ten percent drop in donations. Esther Reinhard from Caritas attributes this to a general crisis fatigue. The ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East are putting an additional strain on people.

Another factor is the economic situation in Switzerland, which is preoccupying many people. Inflation and the focus on political aspects of the conflicts are also contributing to restraint.

Trust in aid organizations remains high

Despite these challenges, there are also positive signs. Martina Ziegerer from the Zewo Foundation sees a slight increase in donations in the long term. Surveys show that trust in the work of aid organizations remains high.

The year 2024 is not yet over and the final balance of donations will not be drawn until the end of the year. However, the willingness to help remains, even if the circumstances are challenging.

