A new study commissioned by the federal government shows that billions could be saved in basic health insurance - without patients feeling any loss of quality.

The premium burden in Switzerland could be significantly lower: according to a study commissioned by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), almost a fifth of the costs of basic insurance could be saved - without any loss of quality for patients. This equates to up to CHF 8.4 billion per year. For each insured person, that would be almost 1,000 francs less per year. This was reported by the "Beobachter".

The savings potential is primarily the result of widely varying prices in the healthcare sector. For example, a pacemaker costs between 1,200 and 5,400 francs, depending on the hospital. There are also large variations in knee prostheses: while one hospital pays less than 1,000 francs, another spends over 5,700 francs.

The price watchdog criticized the lack of transparency to the "Beobachter". Hospitals do not know what other hospitals pay for the same implants. Manufacturers exploit this lack of transparency to push through higher prices.

No country spends as much as Switzerland

There is always great potential for savings in the healthcare sector. Switching from the most expensive to the cheapest health insurance company would have saved almost CHF 38,000 in Lausanne over the last ten years. This was shown in a comparison by Comparis, which blue News reported on a few weeks ago.

Even today, a switch is worthwhile: the difference between the most expensive and cheapest health insurance company is several thousand francs per year, depending on the city.

According to the industry association Medtech Europe, no other European country spends as much on medical products as Switzerland. Per capita expenditure in 2024 was CHF 671 - in Germany it was CHF 482 and in France only CHF 298.

Insurers told the "Beobachter" that they check more than 130 million invoices every year, saving CHF 3.5 billion. When asked how much of the savings potential has already been realized since 2021, the FOPH said it was not yet possible to quantify this.