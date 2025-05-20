The GoEuropean website recommends European drinks such as Rivella instead of Coke from the USA. sda

Sprite, Nike, McDonald's? Can also be more local. More and more consumers are looking for European alternatives to US brands - an internet platform is helping them make the switch.

Petar Marjanović

Many people in Europe want to buy fewer US products.

A new platform shows alternatives from Europe - including many Swiss brands.

If you want to shop more consciously, you can find ideas for food, clothing, technology and more. Show more

More and more Europeans want to consciously avoid US products when shopping. This is shown by a recent survey by a Swiss online retailer. The reasons for this include punitive tariffs, political tensions - and the desire to increasingly support local brands. But where can you find suitable alternatives?

The website GoEuropean.org offers a first port of call. It lists hundreds of European products that could be considered as substitutes for well-known US brands. From soft drinks to smartphones, from baby food to sneakers: if you want to shop more sustainably and regionally, you will quickly find what you are looking for here.

The platform is particularly worth a look for consumers from Switzerland. If you click through to the English-language site, you will discover many local brands that can easily compete with the big names from overseas - for example Elmer Citro instead of Sprite or Zweifel potato chips instead of Pringles.

Cell phones also go European

There is also a large selection of beverages: Ramseier, Rivella, Knutwiler, Vivi Kola and Hero Cassis focus on local production and short transportation routes - as alternatives to Coca-Cola, Pepsi or Fanta. And of course the Glarus classic Elmer Citro is also included as an alternative to Sprite.

On the confectionery shelf, the lists on GoEuropean.org recommend Lindt as a European alternative to Milka or Hershey's. And instead of eating at McDonald's or Burger King, the Swiss burger chain Holy Cow! shows that fast food can also be made with regional ingredients.

There are also exciting alternatives in the fashion and technology sector: The French brand Veja produces sneakers made from organic cotton and natural rubber. Adidas, Munich (Spain) and On (Switzerland) offer sporty alternatives to Nike.

If you are looking for clothing, you will find it at Trigema or Schöffel in Germany, for example. And there are also alternatives in technology: The Fairphone from the Netherlands and the Shiftphone from Germany stand for modular, repairable smartphones with a transparent supply chain - completely without Apple or Samsung.

Users can report other brands

The aim of the platform is to make European value creation more visible and support consumers in making conscious purchasing decisions. The recommendations come from volunteers from all over Europe - and are constantly being expanded.

The users themselves can also help: Under the menu item "Suggest a Brand", new companies with headquarters in Europe can be suggested. However, companies that appear to be European - for example, because they are owned by a US parent company - can also be reported.

Over 60 volunteers check every submission before it is added to the database. The platform now includes over 2,300 European products and services, has around 20,000 daily visitors and has already been downloaded over 4,000 times as a browser extension. A project by the community - for the community.