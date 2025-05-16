In future, significantly more trucks are likely to roll through the Gotthard again. Keystone/

With the NRLA and the Rolling Highway, Switzerland wanted to get freight traffic onto the rails - now the modal shift policy is beginning to falter. Of all things, the Rola rail project, which was supported with hundreds of millions, is being discontinued. The consequences will soon be felt by everyone who travels through the Gotthard.

Sven Ziegler

The Rolling Highway will be discontinued at the end of 2025 - even though it kept 72,000 trucks off the road every year

The number of trucks crossing the Alps is rising again, but the legal target of 650,000 will be missed by a wide margin

The main reasons are bottlenecks in the German rail network and unreliable transport corridors Show more

What began as the project of the century is threatening to become a boomerang in terms of transport policy. Switzerland has invested billions in the NRLA to shift freight traffic from road to rail. But now it is clear that the transfer is stalling - and one of the most important pillars is falling away. As Blick and the Luzerner Zeitung report, the Rolling Road (Rola) will be discontinued at the end of 2025.

The Rola transports complete trucks and drivers through the Alps - most recently around 72,000 vehicles a year between Freiburg im Breisgau and Novara in Italy. But this will soon come to an end. Despite a firm commitment of over 100 million Swiss francs in federal funding until 2028, the service is no longer economically viable, according to operator RAlpin AG.

Line closures, short-term construction sites and the miserable condition of the German rail network are making it increasingly impossible to plan transports. As early as 2024, 10 percent of journeys were canceled - a loss of CHF 2.2 million.

Gotthard axis particularly affected

The result: trucks are returning to the road. And at a time when transit traffic is increasing again anyway. In 2024, 960,000 trucks passed through Switzerland - 44,000 more than in the previous year. The goal of reducing the number to 650,000 is therefore a long way off.

Particularly affected: the A2 and the Gotthard tunnel. Freight forwarders could increasingly use the Swiss north-south axis in future, warn environmental associations and politicians. In an interpellation, SP National Councillor Bruno Storni refers to figures from the Swiss Federal Audit Office, according to which around 75 percent of existing transports would end up on the road if Rola were to be discontinued.

The reason for the end of Rola lies not only in the market, but above all in the infrastructure policy of our neighbors. Germany has been delaying the four-track expansion between Karlsruhe and Basel - a key access route to the NRLA - for years. The expansion is not due to be completed until 2045 at the earliest. The Federal Office of Transport itself speaks of "massive irregularities on the German access routes", which are damaging confidence in the railways.

BAV shows itself to be combative

At the same time, a weak economy and rising prices are dampening SBB Cargo's competitiveness. Center President Gerhard Pfister - also President of the Cement Association - warns of "dramatic consequences in terms of transport policy". This is because rail transportation is simply becoming too expensive for many companies.

The Federal Office of Transport is nonetheless combative. It is currently examining whether funds from the Rola pot could be used to promote unaccompanied combined transport (UCT) in future - i.e. the loading of cranable containers and swap bodies instead of entire road trains. A model with a future, but one that not all freight forwarders will be able to use.

A glimmer of hope remains: According to the FOT, rail still accounts for around 70 percent of transalpine freight traffic - more than in France or Austria. And without the NEAT billions, around 800,000 more trucks would be rolling through the Alps today.