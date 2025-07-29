Without rain gear in the terrain, without experience on via ferratas, without a feeling for their own abilities on the way: people in alpine emergencies are not uncommon. What mountain rescuers experience.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mountain rescuers are flying more and more missions.

They say that many tourists are careless when out and about.

In Switzerland, 3570 people got into difficulties in the mountains last year. Show more

Little knowledge, little stamina, little caution: time and again, mountain hikers get into extreme distress because they are too careless on the trail. The German Alpine Association (DAV) is registering an "increase in reckless behavior", as Stefan Winter from the DAV told the German Press Agency.

An incredible example: in 2024, a tourist from the Netherlands wanted to tackle a via ferrata in Carinthia in Austria with his eight-year-old daughter. He tied a rope around her stomach and attached a wire coat hanger to it. She was supposed to use the bent end to attach herself to the guide rope. "That was just for the psyche, my daughter is a good climber," the father justified himself when they both got into trouble and had to be rescued.

Ambition and selfishness

What makes people so blind to the dangers in the mountains? Ambition and selfishness, says Richard Lehner, a mountain guide and rescuer from Zermatt. People today want to experience more in less time than in the past and prepare themselves less well. "A tour is carried out by hook or by crook," he says. Cell phone reception practically everywhere increases the willingness to take risks. "In the back of their minds, people think: if I can't go any further, I'll call and the helicopter will come and get me out."

But that's only partly true. Cell phones don't work everywhere, and the helicopter can't fly in all weathers. But the conditions for a tour without a nightmare are good.

Social media and information from the internet

The quality of equipment, the availability of information such as route descriptions and weather forecasts have never been as good as they are today, says Roland Ampenberger, spokesman for Bergwacht Bayern. However, not everyone can handle the information and equipment. The fact that tours can now be easily planned and downloaded using apps without really looking at the route and conditions contributes to carelessness, says Rolf Sägesser, instructor at the Swiss Alpine Club and a mountain guide himself.

In addition, pictures on social media that suggest mega experiences in the best weather make some people wish: "I want to look like that too". Sägesser continues: "I see people cavorting around in the mountains who haven't properly assessed their abilities." They quickly reach their limits. Klaus Drexel from the mountain rescue service in Vorarlberg advises that if you have a gut feeling that something is wrong, you should take these warning signs seriously. "False pride" is particularly tricky.

Dangerous trend

Ampenberger sees a dangerous trend: people still want to go up the mountain late in the afternoon after work. For years, there has been an increase in operations between 6 p.m. in the evening and 6 a.m. in the morning. In summer 2024, the rescuers had to respond to around 480 of a total of 3640 missions during this time. In around 15 percent of cases, people got lost, got caught in bad weather or at some point didn't dare to go forward or back.

In Switzerland, 3,570 people got into difficulties in the mountains last year. "What is striking is the increase in the number of people rescued unharmed, especially when hiking in the mountains," says the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC). In Tyrol in Austria, mountain rescuers have already had to deploy around 700 times since the beginning of May 2025. There are more than 13,000 volunteer mountain rescuers across Austria.

Many hikers take too much luggage with them, says Viktor Horvath, head of the Tyrolean Alpine Police. The larger and heavier the rucksack, the easier it is for the person carrying it to lose their balance, stumble and become exhausted sooner.

Under certain circumstances, rescued mountain climbers are left with high costs - depending on the insurance and the situation of the case. "Especially if the helicopter is on the way, the costs can quickly amount to several thousand euros per mission," says Ampenberger from Bergwacht Bayern.

Some blatant cases

2025: In July, a mountaineer - alone and unroped - gets stuck in the fog on the way to the Zugspitze. He gets into steep terrain and falls ten meters headfirst into a crevasse. He is only rescued because the fog clears and another mountaineer sees the man disappear into the crevasse from a distance and alerts the mountain rescue service.

2025: In Montafon in Austria, a 48-year-old woman wants to complete a via ferrata with her 13-year-old daughter. According to the police, both are completely inexperienced. After several hours, they have only managed 100 meters in altitude, can't get any further and end up in mountain distress.

2025: At the Monte Rosa hut at 2883 meters near Zermatt in Switzerland, Lehner is worried about a missing father with two children. "We spotted him with binoculars, contacted him and offered to help, but he didn't want to," he reports. The father and children, aged around eight and twelve, arrive completely exhausted after twelve hours of climbing instead of the usual four.

The next day, the father wants to descend the same way with the children. "I told him: you can go alone, I'll order the helicopter for the children," says Lehner.

2022: A man dangles overhead from a rope on the Matterhorn for hours. Wearing running shoes instead of mountaineering boots and light clothing, he has fallen at 4,200 meters. It is too windy and foggy at night for a rescue. The next morning, a rescuer is able to rescue the man - with a rope attached to a helicopter.

2022: 99 pupils and eight teachers from the Ludwigshafen area have to be rescued from mountain distress in Kleinwalsertal in Austria, partly by helicopter. They wanted to cross the narrow, 1794-metre-high Heuberggrat ridge without suitable shoes and clothing. A teacher had chosen the route on the internet, which turned out to be far too difficult.

2020: A woman wants to walk over a glacier from the Monte Rosa hut in shorts. "We warned her that you should never walk across a glacier alone, there are too many crevasses," says Lehner. The woman promptly fell 20 meters into a crevasse. It wasn't until two days later that a group of mountaineers happened to hear her cries for help. "We rescued her, it was a miracle that she survived," says the mountain guide.