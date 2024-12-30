The town square in Kloten ZH. Google Review

The town of Kloten has decided to plant eight international trees when renovating the town square. The problem: one of them is a neophyte.

The town of Kloten has planted a Caucasian wingnut in its town square.

However, this tree is on the Canton of Zurich's neophyte early warning list and is considered invasive and could displace native species.

The city sees no problem with this. However, the canton disagrees. Show more

Kloten ZH decided to plant eight international trees when renovating the town square. The problem is that they include a Caucasian wingnut. This is an alien, invasive species that could potentially displace native plants. A so-called neophyte, as the "Zürcher Unterländer" reports.

Although the trees are generally permitted, there is a risk that they could spread and become wild. It is also on the canton of Zurich's early warning list.

Bluebell trees from China, which were banned this year as invasive neophytes, are already growing on the town square in Kloten. However, Kloten sees no reason to do without the Caucasian wingnut. Bettina Wyss, Head of Habitat, tells the newspaper that it mainly spreads via root runners. This is not possible on the town square.

"No uncontrolled spread to be feared"

"At the chosen location in the middle of the town square, there is no risk of uncontrolled spread due to the structural situation and the high pressure of use," says Wyss.

But the canton doesn't quite see it the same way as Wyss. "We generally recommend planting native trees that are suitable for the location," says media spokeswoman Isabelle Rüegg from the cantonal building department. If neophytes are planted, they should at least be ones that are certainly not invasive. "Tree species that are on an early warning list are definitely not included."

However, Kloten believes that it is unlikely that the tree species could spread into the wild via runners. "In addition, the development is monitored by regular green space maintenance," says Bettina Wyss from the city of Kloten. The gardeners would therefore uproot shoots if they found any.