A major collapse occurred in Blatten on Wednesday. According to the regional command staff, this is likely to be the feared major event.

SDA

On May 28, shortly before 4 pm, a huge glacier collapse occurred above Blatten VS.

Parts of the evacuated village were buried. Show more

6.14 pm Municipality closes road to Blatten VS The municipality of Blatten warns of an acute landslide risk in the area between Goppenstein and Blatten. In a message via the AlertSwiss emergency information system, it writes: "The Goppenstein cantonal road in the direction of Blatten is closed to all traffic (residents are exempt)." It continues: "A rockfall / landslide must be expected in the affected area. Do not stay in the evacuated area. Do not cross any barriers. Follow the instructions of the authorities."

18.13 hrs President Keller-Sutter expresses her sympathy Following the glacier collapse in Blatten in the Lötschental valley, President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter addressed those affected on Platform X. "It's terrible when you lose your home," she wrote. Referring to a picture of the destruction in the village, Keller-Sutter continued: "My heart goes out to the residents of Blatten at this time." Es ist schlimm, wenn man seine Heimat verliert. Ich fühle in diesen Stunden mit den Bewohnerinnen und Bewohnern von Blatten. pic.twitter.com/BArZbIAQSn — Karin Keller-Sutter (@keller_sutter) May 28, 2025

17.53 hrs Canton asks for help - army delivers Following the glacier collapse near Blatten, the canton of Valais declares a special situation - and submits a request for army assistance. The army is sending a reconnaissance detachment to support the canton in assessing the situation. The full statement from the army to blue News: "The army is ready to support the civilian authorities as quickly and purposefully as possible within the framework of military disaster relief. A corresponding request was submitted today by the canton and is currently being examined. As an immediate measure, an army reconnaissance detachment has been set up to support the authorities of the canton of Valais in the next few hours in assessing the situation and possible services to be provided by the army." Canton asks for help Army sends reconnaissance detachment to Blatten

17.34 hrs Federal Councillors Rösti and Pfister in Blatten VS Federal Councillor Albert Rösti traveled to the Valais disaster area on Wednesday. As Franziska Ingold, Head of Communications at DETEC, confirmed to Blick, the Environment Minister wanted to "offer comfort and support". He will also take part in a report by the emergency services to get an idea of the situation on the ground. But that's not all: Defense Minister Martin Pfister, who is responsible for civil protection, is also expected in Blatten on Wednesday evening, Blick has learned.

16.47 hrs Earthquake service registered the glacier slide The Swiss Seismological Service (SED) announces on its website that the glacier slide has been registered as a geological "mass movement": At 15:24, a magnitude 3.1 quake was recorded at the Goppenstein VS site. The data from the sensors was confirmed by the SED. The glacier slide in Blatten VS was registered by the SED. Screenshot Seismo

16.35 hrs Municipal council: "The unbelievable has happened" The municipality of Blatten VS issued a statement at 4.30 pm: "The unbelievable has happened. A very large glacier collapse occurred about 45 minutes ago. A large part of the village is affected." Masses of debris bury a large part of Blatten VS - Gallery The debris avalanche reaches gigantic proportions. Image: Keystone The large avalanche of ice, debris and mud near the bottom of the valley near Wiler. Image: Keystone Masses of debris bury a large part of Blatten VS - Gallery The debris avalanche reaches gigantic proportions. Image: Keystone The large avalanche of ice, debris and mud near the bottom of the valley near Wiler. Image: Keystone In the letter, she also addresses the population: "We are currently trying to get a picture of the situation. We can only say that our thoughts are with you. As difficult as it is. We are trying to support you as much as we can and will keep you up to date."

15:36 Huge demolition on Wednesday afternoon The picture shows the extent of the crash. SRF There has been another major demolition on the small Nesthorn, according to several media reports. How much is not yet known. According to the regional command staff, the masses of debris have reached the village. There was probably damage to buildings and infrastructure, they said. The media conference at 4 p.m. was canceled.

11.23 a.m. Blatten VS: State Council declares "special situation" The Valais State Council has taken measures: In order to be able to act quickly in the event of an emergency and deploy emergency services immediately, it has declared a special situation. The reason for this is the acute risk of a section of the Birch Glacier above Blatten collapsing. A collapse could lead to major debris flows or landslides and endanger the village of Blatten. The authorities are calling on the population to follow their instructions precisely and not to enter the affected area under any circumstances. The cantonal management body is continuously monitoring and assessing the situation.

10.08 a.m. Masses of debris overflow the protective dam for the first time The media portal "Pomona" reports that debris has flowed over the protective dam at Blatten for the first time. This is confirmed by a photo available to the portal, which was taken at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

May 28, 07.38 a.m. Massive glacier collapse brings record amounts into the valley Although the glacier did not collapse completely last night, the largest mass of ice ever transported into the valley since measurements began. After the striking break-off on Tuesday evening, the glacier collapses increased significantly, as reported by an SRF reporter on site. Particularly dramatic: at around 4 a.m., there was another massive collapse in which thousands of cubic meters of material presumably fell into the valley. Images from a thermal imaging drone also confirm the scale of the events. The debris cone in the valley has almost doubled in size compared to the previous evening. Despite the enormous amounts of ice, the avalanche control dam continues to do its job: the sliding material is deflected and flows into uninhabited areas.

23.28 hrs "We're talking about thousands of cubic meters" The debris from the evening glacier collapse did not reach Blatten, but slid down to a dam wall. "The debris stopped 400 meters from the first houses," the authorities noted. According to the information, it was not possible to say in the evening how much debris had fallen. "But we can speak of thousands of cubic meters," said the command staff. The news from the Kleine Nesthorn, the mountain above the Birch Glacier, was more positive. The situation on the rockfall front seemed to have calmed down for just over 24 hours. There were still isolated rockfalls in the night to Tuesday. Stones from a rockslide from the Kleine Nesthorn fall onto the Birch Glacier in the Lötschental on Saturday Regionaler Führungsstab Lötschental/Keystone

20.43 hrs Largest glacier collapse since the evacuation A large glacier collapse occurred in the evening in the danger zone. This is reported by SRF. However, the flow of debris, snow and ice did not reach the village. According to the command staff, this was the largest glacier collapse to date since the evacuation of the village of Blatten began. Several thousand cubic meters of demolition material have been set in motion, as can be seen on moving images. Trees buckled under the force of the mass and were swept away. The debris came to a standstill around 400 meters above the River Lonza.

10.15 a.m. More and more glacier collapses near Blatten VS - "Several thousand cubic meters are shifting" As the regional command staff announced on Tuesday morning, there were several smaller rockfalls and further icefalls directly from the glacier front yesterday Monday. The latter triggered ice avalanches into the Birchbach. The glacier is currently moving at a rate of around ten meters per day - an exceptionally high rate. Activity increased further during the night. Although larger rockfalls remained rare, glacier avalanches increased. A large avalanche of ice, snow, rock and water broke loose, but came to a halt above the valley floor, according to reports. On Tuesday morning, SRF reporter Beat Kälin reports from the valley: "The changes of the last eight hours are clearly visible. Several thousand cubic meters of glacier mass have already shifted down the valley." The brown color of the meltwater in the Birchbach is particularly noticeable - a clear sign that large quantities of rock and fine material are being carried along. Since 5:20 a.m. there has been thick fog over the glacier, accompanied by a light drizzle. Visibility of what is happening has been severely restricted since then. A reconnaissance flight is to take place today to better assess the situation. Experts are also installing a second camera with an oblique view of the glacier front. This should enable more precise statements to be made about the movements and crevasse formations in future.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025, 4 a.m. Municipality informed: Glacier now moving 10 meters per day The municipality of Blatten announced on Monday evening that there had been further small rockfalls and several icefalls from the glacier front, which in turn had triggered ice avalanches in Birchbach. However, these did not reach the valley floor. This was reported by SRF. The glacier front is currently moving at a speed of 10 meters per day, the municipality explained. Further ice break-offs are to be expected. On Sunday (May 25, 2025), stones from a rockslide fell from the Kleine Nesthorn onto the Birch Glacier. Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Monday, May 26, 2025, 07.19 a.m. High pressure on glacier mass - municipality expands monitoring Huge amounts of material continue to move on the Kleiner Nesthorn: around 3.5 million cubic meters of rock have already broken off and are piling up on the Birch Glacier, weighing nine million tons. The emergency services remain on standby and all preparatory measures have been taken. From Monday, experts will analyze the current data to see how the situation develops. The Birch Glacier also remains a risk. There have been new break-offs across the entire width of the front in recent days. Although the ice has not yet reached the valley floor, it is moving 2.5 to 3.5 meters downhill every day. Around 250,000 to 600,000 cubic meters of unstable glacier mass are weighing down on the ice under high pressure. The municipality has published a current photo that impressively shows the tense conditions. The glacier continues to be monitored around the clock. Birch Glacier Regionaler Führungsstab Lötschental Meanwhile, the evacuated population can get back to a bit of everyday life: the Blatten municipal chancellery will resume operations on Monday, May 26, on the second floor of the town hall in Wiler. It will be open at the usual times, but only in the afternoon on Monday. The office will be closed on Thursday for Ascension Day. Supplies for the external locations will also be organized: Helicopter flights will take place on Tuesday or Wednesday. Anyone who has a requirement must notify the contact persons on site by 12.00 noon on Monday.

5.44 p.m. Nine million tons lie on the Birch Glacier The Birch Glacier above Blatten VS in the Lötschental is causing the most concern among experts. According to the cantonal natural hazards office, it is in danger of breaking off. There are around nine million tons of debris on the ice. The mayor of Blatten is hoping for a return to the village. When, however, is uncertain. The glacier is moving two and a half to three and a half meters per day towards the valley, as Alban Brigger from the Valais Natural Hazards Office said at a media event in Ferden VS on Sunday. An exponential acceleration, as had been feared, had not been observed. The data is not reliable, as the experts had "major problems" with data transmission via the GSM mobile network. The reason for this is the limited bandwidth in the Lötschental, explained Brigger. He hoped for a solution with Swisscom in the next day or two. Another possibility is a solution via satellite communication. A new, fresh crack was also spotted in the Birch Glacier. "This crack is practically continuous." Brigger assumed that the glacier would "break off soon". This could happen in several or in one event. However, the ice will certainly not remain where it is now. A three-dimensional analysis of the eroding Kleiner Nesthorn showed that the mountain has become smaller in certain places compared to July 2024. The largest subsidence is 101 meters, as Brigger said. The rubble is now further down. The material is piled up to 81 meters thick.

16.36 hrs Media conference ends The crisis team thanks the media representatives present for their attention and ends the media conference.

16.38 hrs Can the ice be blown up? A member of the media wants to know whether it would be possible to blow up the glacier ice. Brigger replies: "Blasting is neither technically nor organizationally feasible. Blasting ice is practically impossible."

16.35 hrs Media representatives ask questions - praise for Swisscom A media representative wants to know whether it is not possible for Swisscom to provide sufficient bandwidth? "Swisscom is doing everything humanly possible to give us the best connection," replies Alban Brigger. "We and Geoprevent are in very good contact with Swisscom. They are doing everything humanly possible to provide sufficient data transmission on the existing bandwidth. Swisscom is also treating us as a priority here. But the overall bandwidth is no greater. We can't expand it." Better bandwidth is possible by setting up additional antennas. However, this would take a few days.

4.30 p.m. Brigger appeals to the residents "I know everyone wants to return to their beloved four walls. Impatience is growing, but I ask the municipality and the residents of Blatten to be patient." Priority is given to protecting the population.

16.27 hrs Situation on the glacier remains complex The enormous pressure on the glacier remains the crucial problem. "If the many cubic meters of debris were lying on a beautiful alp and not on a moving glacier, the situation would look different." Various scenarios will be worked out and passed on to the municipality as recommendations. Depending on the scenario, certain areas in Blatten might be reopened. "But it's of little use if we don't monitor access to Blatten. The access is very exposed and lies directly below the glacier."

16.22 hrs Brigger talks about the 3D model "Around 3.5 million cubic meters have broken off so far. If you convert that, you have an additional load of nine million tons on the glacier." The volume of the glacier front that threatens to break off is 0.25 to 0.6 million cubic meters, depending on the thickness of the glacier, explains Brigger. The greatest threat to Blatten is still a complete collapse of the glacier together with the rock debris in the form of a rapid debris flow.

4.15 p.m. Alban Brigger from the Natural Hazards Office takes the floor Brigger shows pictures of the current situation on the mountain. One of the pictures shows the edge of the collapse. "You get the impression that everything has stabilized when you look at the pictures, but that's not the case." During the reconnaissance flight last Friday, no break-off points were detected on the northern flank of the mountain. In the case of the glacier, it was noticeable that the break-off material was already reaching far towards the front. Glacier break-offs have been observed in this area. Despite the data assistance provided by Swisscom, it is still very difficult to provide reliable information on the speed of the glacier. "The glacier is moving between 2.5 and 3.5 meters per day. We are no longer assuming exponential acceleration," says Brigger.

4.05 p.m. Matthias Bellwald, mayor of Blatten, reports on the current situation Bellwald talks about the continuing high flow rate of the Birch Glacier at four meters per day. "The mountain is continuing to erode, but currently with a positive trend for the village of Blatten," says Bellwald. If the glacier continues to move in small steps, the village will remain intact. He speaks of the great resilience of the regional management team and the people of Blatten.

4 p.m. Media conference of the regional command staff on the situation in the landslide area of Blatten VS We'll keep you up to date in the stream and ticker.

09.50 am Birch Glacier continues to move towards the valley The mountain above Blatten VS in the Lötschental in Valais continued to be unstable on Sunday morning. The glacier continued to move towards the valley. Rockfalls and ice avalanches occurred repeatedly during the night to Sunday. The debris and ice did not reach the valley, as Josianne Jaggi, spokeswoman for the Lötschental Regional Command Staff (RFS), told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday morning on request. There had been no major changes compared to Saturday. The debris cone on the Birch Glacier had increased slightly. The weight of the debris is pushing the glacier forward and it is crumbling at the tip of the tongue. According to Jaggi, the ice was moving forward at a rate of four to four and a half meters per day.

Sunday, May 25, 2025, 09.12 a.m. The mountain holds for another night - unstable zone remains highly active The unstable zone above Blatten remains very active and the situation is still tense, as reported by SRF. It rained last night and there was complete lack of visibility between 01:00 and 03:15 due to dense fog. The mountain repeatedly drew attention to itself acoustically - the constant rumbling and rumbling indicated that the rock was constantly moving. No large-scale changes are currently visible, SRF reports. However, smaller fractures were detected when thermal images taken at midnight were compared with current images. In addition, cracks run through the entire front, indicating ongoing tension in the ice.

16.29 Glacier doubles its speed from Friday to Saturday Geological activity around the Kleine Nesthorn continues to increase, as the Lötschental Regional Command Staff (RFS) announced on Saturday afternoon. The situation remains tense and is being closely monitored. The authorities urged caution. The rock formations continued to show clear signs of instability. Rockfalls are constantly being observed, particularly on the eastern flank. Blatten glacier Swisstopo The glacier movement itself is causing concern: Between Friday evening and Saturday morning, clear tilting movements at the front and sliding movements at the base of the glacier were visible. According to the communiqué, several cracks have also formed in the front area of the glacier, along which partial break-offs appear increasingly likely. The speed of movement is increasing and has doubled from Friday to Saturday. It amounts to around four to four and a half meters per day, said Matthias Ebener, spokesman for the RFS.

3.02 p.m. 13 people have been cut off from the world for days When the village of Blatten VS was evacuated on Monday due to the threat of a landslide, the team at the Hotel Fafleralp was in the middle of preparations for the start of the season on Friday. Nothing came of it. Instead of welcoming guests, the staff have been stuck in the hotel at the upper end of the village of Blatten for days. Although the Hotel Fafleralp is located outside the danger zone, the road remained closed - as is often the case in winter. "We're trying to make the best of it," says Barbara Achrainer, who runs the hotel, to theAargauer Zeitungnewspaper. But she is worried: even if the situation eases in the coming week and the roads open up, "Who will still come to us on vacation?"

May 24, 10.30 a.m. Movement on the mountain above Blatten VS remains visible On the mountain above the village of Blatten in the Valais Lötschental, a movement of debris was still visible on Saturday morning. There were regular small falls. The debris did not fall down into the valley. Compared to Friday, there were no significant changes, Matthias Ebener from the regional command staff (RFS) told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. Smaller amounts of debris are still breaking off and the glacier is still moving. On Friday, the Birch Glacier was moving at a rate of around two to two and a half meters per day. The break-off point of a rockfall at the small Nesthorn above the Bitsch Glacier. Keystone A cone of debris has piled up on the glacier in recent days. According to estimates, there are three million cubic meters of debris on the glacier, says Ebener. Exact figures from measurements were not available. Large glacier collapse as the "worst danger" It remains uncertain what effect the weight of the debris will have on the glacier. Ebener described two scenarios. On the one hand, the weight could push the glacier forward and cause minor ice break-offs at the front of the glacier. On the other hand, the "worst danger" is that the glacier breaks off due to the weight. The debris and ice would then tumble down the mountain together.

2.15 pm Glacier collapse is likely In the morning, a total of five reconnaissance flights were carried out in the landslide area. Two of them with geologists and glaciologists, one to create a terrain model and two more with media representatives. The experts hope that these reconnaissance flights will provide a more precise picture of the situation in the landslide area. The results of the subsequent calculations are to be announced at the weekend. "A landslide with large volumes is now rather unlikely", according to a statement. However, due to the speed trend, a collapse and fall of the glacier is still likely. The main deposit cone is still more than 100 meters away from the glacier front. However, individual blocks have fallen much further and in some cases even beyond the glacier tongue. The radar measurements do not currently allow any conclusions to be drawn about the volume that has fallen.

Friday, May 23, 2.05 p.m. Glacier moving faster and faster The movement of the glacier in the landslide area of Blatten in the Valais Lötschental accelerated again from Thursday to Friday. This poses the risk of parts of the glacier falling into the valley and triggering debris flows. "The glacier is currently moving at a rate of around two meters per day," said Jonas Jeitziner, deputy head of information at the regional command staff, to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. The previous day, the glacier had moved forward at around 1.5 meters per day, while on Wednesday it was around 0.8 to 1 meter. However, there have been no glacier collapses so far, according to Jeitziner.

8.30 p.m. Two thirds of the rock mass has already fallen Another part of the acutely unstable area in the Blatten landslide area broke off on Thursday evening. Two thirds of the unstable material has therefore already broken away. Meanwhile, movement on the glacier has accelerated to 1.5 meters per day, according to the Lötschental Regional Command Staff. Rock could fall from the Kleine Nesthorn onto the Birch Glacier and sweep the glacier away. In any case, the geologists are satisfied with the situation of many small falls. Reconnaissance flights are to be carried out on Friday when the weather improves. The break-off point of a rockfall near the small Nesthorn, on a flank of the Bietschhorn mountain on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

16.45 hrs Glacier in the Blatten landslide area is moving faster The movement of the glacier in the landslide area of Blatten in Valais accelerated further on Thursday. This development in particular is currently causing concern among the experts on site. There is an acceleration of movement in the area of the glacier front, explained engineer Alban Brigger from the Natural Hazards Office. "On Tuesday, the glacier was moving forward at around half a meter per day, on Wednesday it was around 0.8 to 1 meter. At the moment, we are in the region of 1.5 meters or even slightly faster," explained Brigger. The question is whether it is just the front or the entire glacier. However, it is not possible to make any clear statements at the moment. The weather and visibility were again poor on Thursday, making reconnaissance flights impossible. The weather is expected to improve on Friday and several reconnaissance flights are planned. On the other hand, the experts are pleased that the landslide continues to occur "in relatively small and constant bursts".

Thursday, May 22, 2025, 3 p.m. Those responsible are now providing information The authorities are once again providing information on the situation in Blatten VS today. You can follow the media conference in the livestream above.

3.29 pm Media conference finished blue News continues to closely follow the developments in Blatten.

3.27 pm What happens now? Alban Brigger says in response to a question from a journalist: "We assume that the rest of the front edge will also come down soon." As soon as this is down, most of the village will have survived the worst of it. After that, the decisive factor will be how the debris flows continue. However, it is not expected that this will take months.

3.24 pm Two problem children remain "The material continues to press against the glacier front," says Alban Brigger. There are still two problem children: the large masses of rock that are still on top and the glacier front. "We have noticed that ice is breaking off at the glacier front." Compared to the previous day, this movement on the glacier front has become faster.

3.22 p.m. Cautiously optimistic "We are satisfied with the development so far - i.e. several partial break-offs," says Brigger. It is assumed that more than two million cubic meters of rock have broken off so far. The total unstable mass is estimated at 4 to 6 million cubic meters. "We are now hoping that the rest of the mass will also fall in partial collapses," says Brigger. However, the geologists involved cannot rule out the possibility of the scenario occurring in one go.

3.13 pm Fog makes assessment difficult "Unfortunately, we can't see much more than you can," says Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, and shows a picture of the summit, on which fog is mainly visible. A reconnaissance flight with a geologist was canceled today due to the weather. The fog makes it difficult to assess the situation. Screenshot Youtube/Keystone "We have been able to see constant break-offs on the ridge in the northern degree. This is also confirmed by the images from the thermal imaging camera," says Brigger.

3.08 pm "Everything happened very quickly" Matthias Bellwald, mayor of Blatten, summarizes the events of the last few days. He emphasizes: "Everything happened very quickly." And he thanks everyone involved for their hard work. The most important goal was to ensure that nobody came to any harm. That has been achieved so far.

3 p.m. Those responsible provide information on the situation New day, same scenario: at 3 p.m., those responsible provide information on the situation in Blatten. The mountain is still moving and it is unclear whether there will be a major collapse. You can follow the media conference in the livestream above.

12.02 pm Rockfalls can be heard again and again The situation in the landslide area remains tense. Rockfalls can be heard again and again, as Jonas Jeitziner, deputy head of information at the regional command post, said on Wednesday when asked. The problem is that visibility is poor at the moment due to the weather. It is therefore difficult to estimate how much additional rock has fallen since Tuesday. In the Valais village of Wiler, the road towards Blatten is closed. Keystone Jeitziner told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the geologists would be able to provide more information at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon. According to the information available on Tuesday, there are still around three million cubic meters of unstable mass on the mountain. There was also a lot of movement on the Kleiner Nesthorn during the night to Wednesday. A constant rumbling could be heard during the night, said a spokesperson.

Wednesday, May 21, 6.36 a.m. Further minor demolitions during the night The situation in Blatten in the Valais Lötschental remained tense during the night to Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the Lötschental regional management team, further small rockfalls occurred. The pile of rubble on the Birch Glacier had grown. There is still a lot of movement on the Kleiner Nesthorn. A constant rumbling could be heard during the night, said the spokesperson at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It is difficult to predict how the situation will develop. The Lower Birch Glacier was already causing concern on Tuesday. It has recently been moving very quickly at half a meter per day, as Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, told the media in Ferden. It is conceivable that part of the rock mass could fall directly onto the glacier. It is also possible that the glacier could thunder forward into the valley, mix with other landslide material and dam up the River Lonza, said Brigger. The experts on site considered the smaller partial collapses to be the best possible scenario.

18.27 hrs Now the cows are being flown out by helicopter After the people of Blatten in the Lötschental valley in Valais were evacuated on Monday due to the imminent threat of a landslide, the cattle from the mountain village are now also being brought to safety. Some animals had to be flown out by helicopter. The evacuation of the cattle should be completed by the evening.

18.04 hrs Aerial photos of the landslide area open to the public The situation in the landslide area near Blatten VS in the Lötschental valley is being recorded from the air at the request of the canton of Valais. The images produced by Swisstopo and made available to the public are intended to contribute to the documentation and management of the natural event. The first flights for the rapid mapping operation took place on Monday, as announced by the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo) on Tuesday. The images from the area around the Birch Glacier and the Kleine Nesthorn are publicly available here.

3.37 p.m. "I can't say that the danger has been averted" "I can't say that the danger has been averted," says Brigger. However, the progress so far, with several partial collapses, makes him somewhat more confident about the dynamics. This is also helped by the fact that the mountain is very rugged. That concludes the media conference.

3.33 pm Demolition is not an option Blasting is not an option, explains Alban Brigger when asked by a journalist. It would be too dangerous to send people up there. It is also unrealistic to drill holes for a possible demolition.

3.31 pm "The Lötschental will also survive this event" "We live in a valley that is shaped by nature," says Valley Council President Christian Rieder. This can be seen in its beauty, but also in its wilderness. "We all look with compassion at what the people of Blatten are experiencing," says Rieder. The event is likely to be deeply engraved in the history of the valley. The valley can be proud of the cohesion of the community. Rieder thanks the residents of Blatten for their patience and everyone involved for their help. Rieder is also combative: "The Lötschental will also survive this event."

3.25 pm Several scenarios determined According to Brigger, scenarios for the landslide are being investigated. For example, the rock masses could dam up the River Lonza and cause a lake to form. "We will decide how to proceed on the basis of these scenarios," says Brigger. In the best-case scenario, the rocks would fall in portions as before.

3.23 pm "The behavior of the glacier is the big unknown" As soon as the weather conditions allow, a 3D model is planned that will make it easier to understand the partial collapses and the speed of movement, says Alban Brigger. The hoped-for scenario of several partial collapses instead of one large collapse has so far materialized. "What is currently causing us some concern is the lower Birch Glacier, which is shifting at a relatively high speed," says Brigger. This behavior is the big unknown for the experts. It is conceivable that the glacier could tumble down and mix with other landslide material.

3.18 p.m. GPS device crashed "Even for us, who deal with natural phenomena on a daily basis, this is not an everyday process," says Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais. It is currently estimated that around 1.5 million cubic meters of rock have broken off so far. Exact information on the displacement is no longer available because the GPS device that was set up has also crashed in the meantime. However, a radar device has been installed to measure the speed of the movement.

3.08 pm People above Blatten not evacuated "Our top priority is still to get everyone out of the affected area unharmed. So far, we have succeeded in doing this," says Matthias Bellwald, mayor of Blatten. There are also zones that did not have to be evacuated. People above Blatten were also able to stay in their homes, but were cut off. We are in contact with these people, says Bellwald. "The supply is guaranteed." The evacuation of animals is also practically complete.

3 p.m. Officials provide information on the situation The anxious wait in Blatten continues. The mountain is still moving and it is unclear whether there will be a major collapse. Those responsible will provide information on the current situation at 3 pm. You can follow the media conference in Ferden in the livestream above.

11.48 am "A third of the mountain is down" "You keep seeing clouds of dust coming and you can hear the debris," says Jonas Jeitziner from the regional command staff to SRF. You can hear that something is coming, but always to the extent that the debris collects above the glacier and nothing new penetrates to the valley floor. The break-off point of a rockfall on the Nesthorn (front right) next to the Birch Glacier. Keystone Jeitziner still speaks of a total of five million cubic meters that are in motion and could break off in the worst case. According to estimates, 1.5 million cubic meters have already broken off: "We're talking about a third that was already in motion." The demolition site from a different perspective. KEYSTONE

10.20 a.m. A matter of hours: Blatten is "actually just waiting for the big demolition" Jonas Jeitziner from the information team of the command staff commented on the current situation in an interview with Radio Rottu Oberwallis (RRO) this morning. The canton has requested military assistance as a precautionary measure - in the event of a major landslide. He did not want to give any further estimates on the timing or extent of the possible demolition: "We are waiting for the biologist's expert assessment." Baltten VS / Danger of rockfall The demolition site at the Kleine Nesthorn. Image: sda The village of Blatten VS was completely evacuated on Monday, May 19. 300 people had to leave the village. Image: KEYSTONE Within a week until May 18, a rockfall occurred from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Image: KEYSTONE In the worst-case scenario, experts estimate that 5 million cubic meters of rock could come down. Image: KEYSTONE The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Image: Openstreetmaps Baltten VS / Danger of rockfall The demolition site at the Kleine Nesthorn. Image: sda The village of Blatten VS was completely evacuated on Monday, May 19. 300 people had to leave the village. Image: KEYSTONE Within a week until May 18, a rockfall occurred from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Image: KEYSTONE In the worst-case scenario, experts estimate that 5 million cubic meters of rock could come down. Image: KEYSTONE The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Image: Openstreetmaps According to geologists, however, they are no longer talking about days, but hours. "In this sense, we are actually just waiting for the big demolition," said Jeitziner.

7.47 a.m. Mayor: "Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we thought was immovable would move" The mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, told the media: "Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we have admired for years and thought was immovable would move." Matthias Bellwald, Mayor of Blatten, at a press conference in Ferden on 19 May. KEYSTONE The subsidence on the Kleine Nesthorn has accelerated rapidly since last week and the cracks have become visible, according to the mayor. The evacuation of the entire village had therefore been ordered. It was uncertain when the 300 people would be able to return to their homes. "We hope that people will be able to return as quickly as possible," said Bellwald.

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 5:53 a.m. Situation above the village remains calm during the night The situation in the Valais village of Blatten, which was threatened by a landslide, remained calm on Tuesday night. The anxiety continues, especially for the 300 evacuated residents. There were no major collapses on the Kleine Nesthorn during the night, said a spokesperson for the Lötschental regional command staff early Tuesday morning at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The last major collapse above Blatten occurred early Monday evening. However, this was not the expected major event. Most recently, up to three million cubic meters of material were expected to be demolished, as Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, said on Monday afternoon.

21.45 hrs All residents safe and with accommodation According to the municipal app, all evacuees are safe and have found accommodation - in neighboring hamlets and in some cases also in the Alps. Contact persons serve as contact persons and provide food, medication and the like by taking and coordinating orders.

19.05 hrs Part of the summit has broken off Part of the summit has broken off. This is reported by the "Walliser Bote". According to the report, material has flowed down the glacier for the first time. The break-off of the eastern ridge triggered an avalanche of debris Dust from a rockslide rises on a flank of the Bietschhorn in the Lötschental on Monday, 19 May 2025. The village of Blatten VS in the Lötschental had to be completely evacuated due to the risk of a rockslide. Around 300 people are affected. KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

17.00 hrs Massive demolition of up to five million cubic meters expected The mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, said at a media conference: "Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we have admired for years and thought was immovable would move." The subsidence on the Nesthorn has accelerated rapidly since last week and the cracks on the north face of the Nesthorn have become visible. This is why the entire village was ordered to be evacuated. "We hope that people will be able to return as quickly as possible," said Bellwald. Not one million, but possibly five million cubic meters of material could move down into the valley, said the mayor. Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, added: "Our aim is to ensure that no one is harmed." This mountain had been under intensive observation since last week and various reconnaissance flights had been carried out. The results of the GPS measurements were available this Monday morning, said Brigger. They found that the danger had increased noticeably. A total vertical shift of over 17 meters had been detected since the last measurement. Horizontally, the mountain has sunk eight meters. Impending rockfall in Blatten VS "Must interrupt briefly": This is how SRF announced the evacuation order 9 days ago A major collapse could therefore occur in the next few hours. That is why there is talk of a landslide. It is a matter of hours and not necessarily days that there will be further collapses. The uncertainty is too high, which is why the evacuation perimeter has been massively extended. According to Brigger, one to three million cubic meters of material are currently expected to fall.

2.41 p.m. "Mountain is moving faster and faster" - will there still be a rockfall today? According to Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, a massive landslide is imminent - it could be just a matter of hours, reports "20 Minuten". The greatest danger: a huge avalanche of debris, ice, snow and mud that could roll unchecked into the valley. "The mountain is moving faster and faster," explains Brigger to "20 Minuten". Between 12 and 12.30 p.m., a partial collapse was already registered on a webcam in the central area - with an estimated volume of over 50,000 cubic meters. This is exactly where significant cracks had previously been discovered. "This is an exponential development, the likes of which we rarely see," says Brigger. Will the main collapse happen today? The experts are now expecting the worst - the main collapse could follow today: "Probably in the next few hours, one or two days at most," says Brigger. Nevertheless, they are hoping for the lesser of two evils: several partial collapses instead of a massive collapse. That would dampen the energy of the descent. "When I came back and saw that a partial collapse had already taken place, it was almost a wishful thinking scenario - as macabre as that sounds."

12.50 pm This is where the debris flow occurred A rockslide in the "Kleiner Nesthorn" area has shaken the region: the broken-off rock masses swept away part of the Birch Glacier. The result was a debris flow that reached the dimensions of a small avalanche. The arrow marks the rockfall from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Google Maps According to the authorities, the debris only came to a halt around 500 meters above the River Lonza. Luckily, the river itself has not yet been affected. Die Lage in Blatten, Lötschental, Wallis hat sich zugespitzt: Heute wurden grosse Teile der Ortschaft evakuiert. Es droht ein Bergsturz/Murgang aus dem Bereich Kleines Nesthorn. Vergleich 10./18. Mai. Dorf Blatten unten mittig neben Schuttfächer. https://t.co/UCQDEuAyGG pic.twitter.com/qd2jrFkf5n — Matthias Sänger (@myweather_ch) May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 12.46 p.m. Animals are brought to safety - people find refuge with friends The dramatic situation in Blatten is not only forcing around 300 people to flee - animals from several farms are also currently being brought to safety. This was confirmed by the authorities on Sunday. While a large part of the evacuated population has found shelter with friends, relatives or helpful private individuals, others have been accommodated in group accommodation in the valley. Head of Information Matthias Ebener explained this to the media. Show more

This is what has happened so far:

Around 300 people were evacuated on Monday in Blatten VS due to a high risk of rockfall. The regional command staff expect the evacuation to be called off at any moment, as head of information Matthias Ebener told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked.

Ebener said that 300 residents and around one hundred buildings were affected by the evacuation. They would be received in Wiler and in most cases given private accommodation.

There are no more tourists in the municipality. They had already been brought to safety on Saturday with the first 92 or so evacuated residents.

The municipality informed residents via an app that they should "pack only the essentials if possible and evacuate their homes immediately".

"Danger of a rockfall is very high"

The road is still officially closed. However, the authorities will ensure that people can drive their cars to relatives or friends in or outside the Lötschental.

The danger of a rockfall is very high, Ebener continued. That is why the evacuation has been extended. Something keeps breaking off and there is an "imminent" threat of a rock ledge breaking off below the Bietschhorn.

Ebener tells SRF: "The situation is very acute. It is clear to everyone that the rockfall is imminent." According to the head of information, geologists expect the rock to slide in the next few hours or tomorrow Tuesday at the latest. It is likely to be around two million cubic meters that will come down. "In the worst case, it could be five million cubic meters," Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, is quoted as saying by SRF.

The management team has set up a media center in the neighbouring municipality of Ferden, Ebener added. It was initially unclear whether there would be a media conference on Monday.

The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Openstreetmaps

Part of the municipality of Blatten VS had already been evacuated on Saturday evening. A total of 92 residents and 16 guests had to leave their homes.

Those affected must act quickly

One resident who already had to leave her home on Saturday told "Pomona.ch":"We were asked to attend the information event in the gym." She wanted to put her two boys to bed first. The representatives of the local council said at the front door that she had better not do that. "It was clear to me then that it was an evacuation."

In an hour and a half, the resident packed the essentials. It wasn't easy: "We don't know whether we'll be able to go home again in two days or two weeks." But the resident is not the only one.

As the municipality announced on Sunday evening, there have been an increasing number of requests from residents who want to return to their homes and retrieve their personal belongings. But the authorities' response is clear - and bitter: entering the evacuated zone remains strictly forbidden for the time being. "Due to the current danger situation, the warning time of two minutes is too short." The municipality also recommends that evacuees have their addresses redirected by the post office.

