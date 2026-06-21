The issues at stake are Tehran’s nuclear program and an end to the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel: Today, representatives from the U.S. and Iran plan to meet in Switzerland to work toward solutions to these sensitive issues.

JD Vance is optimistic The U.S. and Iran Will Negotiate at Bürgenstock After All

Overshadowed by the fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, high-level talks between the warring parties—the U.S. and Iran—are set to begin today in Switzerland. The goal is to flesh out the framework agreement signed last week to end the war with Iran. According to the framework agreement, a final agreement—including one on how to handle Tehran’s controversial nuclear program—is to be negotiated within 60 days.

The fighting in Lebanon, in particular, had recently led to tensions between Washington and Tehran. As a result, Iran announced on Saturday that it would close the Strait of Hormuz. The strait had only just begun to reopen gradually following the framework agreement.

U.S. Vice President Vance Expects Progress

In addition to the warring parties, representatives from the mediating countries Pakistan and Qatar are expected to participate in today’s talks at the luxury Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne. Vice President JD Vance traveled to Switzerland on behalf of the U.S. He expressed cautious optimism before his departure: “I think we will hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue and also move forward on the question of a ceasefire in Lebanon,” he said.

Vance also said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were already in Switzerland. They were handling the technical aspects of these negotiations. He felt that things were going well.

On the Iranian side, participants are expected to include Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf as chief negotiator and Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi. Representing Pakistan, the mediator in the talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was among those who arrived. It was initially unclear how long the talks at the chief negotiator level would last. It seemed conceivable, for example, that after an opening session, working groups would first be formed for specific topics, which would then continue negotiations at a lower level.

Originally, a first round of talks was supposed to take place in Switzerland as early as Friday, but it did not materialize due to mutual attacks by the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah.

Trump Threatens U.S. Toll in the Strait of Hormuz

The agreement, signed separately on Wednesday evening, provides, among other things, for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to the U.S. naval blockade. Furthermore, Iran is prohibited from charging fees for passage during the 60-day negotiations, as it had threatened to do. According to Pakistani sources, the agreement took effect “immediately.”

Following the renewed closure, U.S. President Donald Trump, for his part, threatened that evening to impose a U.S. toll in the strait. Should a final peace agreement not be reached, the U.S. could thus charge for its services as the region’s “guardian angel,” he wrote on his platform Truth Social.

The U.S. had attacked Iran in late February alongside Israel, thereby starting the war. A ceasefire had been in effect since early April, during which only isolated attacks occurred. Israel is not involved in the negotiations with Iran.

Fighting in Lebanon Continues Despite Ceasefire

Despite a renewed ceasefire in Lebanon, which has been in effect since Friday afternoon, fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah militants continued there on Saturday—causing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. According to its own statements, Tehran therefore closed the Strait of Hormuz again to all ships. Iran is demanding compliance with the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

The U.S. military disputed this account and confirmed that shipping traffic through the strait was continuing. Fifty-five ships, carrying 17 million barrels of oil among other cargo, had passed through the strait. As reported by the *New York Times*, this was the largest number of ships since the strait was closed shortly after the war began.

On Saturday, Lebanese media reported numerous Israeli airstrikes that left at least 35 people dead. The Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia are blaming each other for the fighting and violations of the ceasefire.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 83 people had already been killed in Israeli attacks on Friday.

Conflicting Parties Accuse Each Other

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of repeated violations of the ceasefire. In response, it said it had attacked Hezbollah rocket launch sites, weapons depots, and command centers. The militia, however, stated that it had been responding to an advance by Israeli troops. The claims made by the parties to the conflict could not initially be independently verified.

Iran is demanding that the U.S. exert pressure on the Israeli leadership. The Israeli army, however, stated that it would continue to act against any threat to the State of Israel and its soldiers.