How much money the ex-police officer stole from the parking meter is unclear before the start of the trial. Picture: Keystone

The former municipal police officer from Laufen BL was sentenced to a prison term on Wednesday for commercial theft. He allegedly stole cash from a parking meter and squandered it in a casino.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 67-year-old ex-policeman from Laufen BL stood trial on Wednesday for allegedly embezzling money from a parking meter over a period of years.

The alleged amount of the offense is still disputed after the end of the trial and ranges from at least CHF 82,000 to over CHF 600,000.

The sentence amounts to a conditional prison sentence of 24 months. Show more

The Baselland Criminal Court sentenced the former Laufen municipal police officer to a conditional prison sentence of two years for commercial theft. This is a more lenient sentence than that demanded by the prosecution. On Wednesday, the public prosecutor requested a prison sentence of 27 months - six months conditional and 21 months unconditional.

The verdict is not final and can be appealed.

At the heart of the case is the accusation that the now 67-year-old, as a responsible official, diverted money from a central parking meter for years and used it for himself - in particular for casino visits.

The accused basically admitted his actions on the day of the trial: "I just did it because nobody noticed." However, the amount of the loss remained hotly disputed.

City demands over 500,000 francs back

For the public prosecutor's office, the case is clear. When another police officer emptied the parking meter due to a vacation absence of the accused, the income "increased four to fivefold". From this, she deduces an offense amount of over 400,000 francs. The accused had acted "systematically" and had abused the trust of the city.

As a private plaintiff, the city of Laufen is going even further. It is claiming around CHF 540,000 in damages and also speaks of a massive breach of trust.

"All calculations are useless"

The defense is quite different. It sharply criticizes the methods used by the other side: "All calculations are useless." The sums are speculative and too high. In case of doubt, "in dubio pro reo" must apply - i.e. in favor of the defendant.

The amount of the offense was still the "great unknown", said the court president at the opening of the verdict. Ultimately, the court assumed that the ex-policeman had unlawfully kept over 300,000 francs for himself.

At the end of the evidentiary proceedings, the accused appeared remorseful. "I know that I made a mistake, I stand by it and I apologize for it."

It is still unclear whether the verdict will be appealed by one of the parties.

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17.35 hrs The trial is over The trial against the ex-city policeman from Laufen is now over. blue News thanks you for your interest.

5.32 p.m. "Opportunity makes thieves" The crimes were also made "shockingly easy" for the accused, said the judge, quoting the saying "opportunity makes thieves". However, the accused had not known about the lax controls before the first crime. A gambling addiction could not be imputed to the accused, especially since such an addiction had not been diagnosed.

5.27 p.m. Why theft and not embezzlement? Contrary to the prosecution's request, the court did not convict the accused of embezzlement, but of commercial theft. This decision was based, among other things, on the accused's employment relationship with the city of Laufen. The theft was commercial due to the fact that the accused had used the stolen money to afford an expensive lifestyle.

5.21 p.m. "Mani Matter already sang about the parking meter" "Mani Matter already sang about parking meters in the 1970s," said the judge in her reasons for the verdict. Accordingly, the defendant's statements that people had difficulty operating a parking meter were hardly credible. The aim of the court was to arrive at a realistic offense amount. There were several question marks, for example regarding the actual amount of parking meter revenue. The court ultimately consulted the figures from the new digital parking meter as a reference value. Including deductions, the annual parking meter income amounted to around CHF 40,000. According to the court's calculations, the accused unlawfully kept over 300,000 francs for himself during the relevant criminal period.

5.11 p.m. The verdict: ex-policeman found guilty The panel of judges, consisting of three female criminal judges, has ruled: The ex-policeman is found guilty of commercial theft and sentenced to a conditional prison term of 24 months - with a probationary period of two years. In addition, the accused must pay 6215 francs in compensation to the city of Laufen, plus 7780 francs in legal costs and a court fee of 5000 francs. The court did not impose a compensation payment based on the amount of the offense. The reason given by the criminal court judge was that this claim would probably have to be settled under civil law. The judgment is not final and can be appealed. Pascal Bolliger, the mayor of Laufen BL, is also present at the sentencing.

5.51 pm Verdict to follow The verdict is due to be announced orally in just under 10 minutes. The public prosecutor's office demanded a prison sentence of 27 months - 6 months unconditional and the remaining 21 months conditional (with a probationary period of two years). The defense requested that the case be dismissed in its entirety.

11.47 a.m. Verdict to follow at 5 p.m. The trial is now interrupted for deliberation. The verdict will be announced at 5 pm.

11.44 a.m. Defendant has last word: "I made a joke" All pleas are through. The defendant has the last word: "I did it", says the accused. However, the amount of the offense claimed by the public prosecutor's office did not correspond to reality. In conclusion, the ex-policeman says: "I know that I made a mistake, I stand by it and I apologize for it."

11.35 a.m. Defense lawyer calls for the case to be dropped According to the defense lawyer, the qualified embezzlement of which the accused is accused is a minor property crime. All criminally relevant offenses are time-barred. Accordingly, the defense requested that the proceedings be discontinued in their entirety. The claim for compensation by the city of Laufen should also be dismissed. This concludes the defense's plea.

11.30 a.m. "In dubio pro reo" According to his lawyer, the ex-policeman took around 200 francs per parking meter emptying. Calculated over the year as a whole, this would amount to an offence of around CHF 8,000 to almost CHF 10,000 per year. "In dubio pro reo"(Latin for "In case of doubt for the accused", editor's note), the defendant's statements should be followed.

11.09 a.m. Defense lawyer questions calculations The defense lawyer draws the court's attention to problems with the parking meter revenue calculations. For example, the new digital parking meter, which was installed after the defendant retired, no longer offered free parking at lunchtime. Also, only the utilization of the parking space was determined - and not how many of the parked cars had a parking card. Accordingly, the calculations of the public prosecutor's office and the private plaintiffs are based on a false foundation, according to the defense lawyer. No conclusions could be drawn from the revenue of the new parking meter to the revenue of the old parking card: "All calculations are useless."

10.58 a.m. Now the defense attorney speaks Now the defendant's lawyer makes his plea. "I promise, after all these calculation methods, it will be less numbers-heavy for me." His client admits to the crime. However, the offense amounts stated by the other parties are speculative and clearly too high.

10.56 a.m. City demands high compensation The lawyer for the city of Laufen draws an interim conclusion: according to him, all plausible calculation variants together with the prosecution's calculation lead to an offense sum that is massively higher than the 7,000 to 10,000 francs per year admitted by the defendant (around 80,000 to 100,000 francs in total). The city is requesting that the defendant be found guilty as per the indictment. The city is also claiming compensation of around CHF 540,000 plus five percent interest. The accused should also pay the legal fees of around CHF 13,000.

10.44 a.m. City of Laufen claims significantly higher offense amount According to the private plaintiff, the amount of the offense can be calculated in two different ways: On the basis of the emptying of the parking meter cash during a vacation absence of the accused as well as on the basis of the parking meter income immediately after the retirement of the accused. In variant 1, the private plaintiff arrives at a total offense amount of well over 600,000 francs, in variant 2 at around 540,000 francs.

10.39 a.m. "He enjoyed the great trust of the city of Laufen" Now comes the plea of the private plaintiff, or rather the lawyer for the city of Laufen. "The accused enjoyed the great trust of the city of Laufen", said the lawyer. On his penultimate working day, the accused destroyed the parking meter himself at the depot and replaced it with a digital parking meter.

10.33 a.m. Public prosecutor requests 6 months unconditional imprisonment According to the public prosecutor, the accused's motive was purely financial. Although he basically confessed to the crimes, he still denies a large part of the offense. The public prosecutor's office is requesting a prison sentence of 27 months - 6 months unconditional and the remaining 21 months conditional (with a probationary period of two years). This concludes the prosecution's plea.

10.26 a.m. "He would rather harm taxpayers even more than be found out" Even if the defendant's actions are partially time-barred, his culpability is "not at all light" according to the public prosecutor. He had acted systematically and had abused the trust placed in him. The fact that he systematically reduced the payments into the account of the city of Laufen indicates that the accused acted tactically. "He would rather damage the taxpayers even more than be found out."

10.22 a.m. Multiple qualified embezzlement "In his function as a municipal police officer in Laufen, the accused was solely responsible for emptying the money in the parking meter," said the public prosecutor. He had knowingly abused this function for his own personal gain. The offense of multiple qualified embezzlement was thus fulfilled.

10.15 a.m. "The income of others increased fivefold" "As soon as another police officer took care of the parking meter, the income increased four to fivefold," the public prosecutor explains. Based on the other police officer's income, the public prosecutor's office estimates an annual offense sum of between 20,000 and almost 50,000 francs for the period from 2010 to 2021. In total, the accused took over 400,000 francs unlawfully. This figure is in stark contrast to the ex-policeman's statements: In the preliminary questioning, he testified to having looted only 7,000 to 10,000 francs a year from the parking meters during the same period.

10.06 a.m. "Looting began as early as 2003" In 2003 and 2006, the accused had paid significantly less parking meter revenue into the account of the city of Laufen than in the previous year. According to the public prosecutor, this suggests that the start of the looting took place during this period - although the prosecution assumes that the fraud began in 2003. The accused had dated the start of the offense to 2006 in order to be able to claim a lower offense amount today. However, the public prosecutor admits that this assumption is based on circumstantial evidence - and not on hard facts.

10 a.m. How much money did the accused loot? "Today, the main issue is the amount of money that the accused embezzled," said the public prosecutor. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the amount is in the region of several hundred thousand francs.

9.58 a.m. Now the public prosecutor speaks The trial continues. The pleas of the individual parties are now due. The public prosecutor begins.

9.27 a.m. "I just did it because nobody noticed" "Your friend and helper - the police are actually there to help the public," the judge explains before interrupting the evidence proceedings. When asked how he had dealt with this moral conflict, the defendant replied: "I just did it because nobody noticed." He already had a guilty conscience, "but I didn't want to blow the whistle". The trial is interrupted until 9.50 a.m. for a break.

9.21 a.m. Questioning ends without testimony Because the ex-policeman makes it clear that he does not want to answer any questions about the allegations, the criminal court judge cuts the matter short and ends the questioning on the merits.

9.19 a.m. Statute of limitations of 15 years applies In the indictment, the public prosecutor's office attributes the start of the offense to the year 2003 - in the preliminary questioning, the accused stated the year 2006. The judge wants to clarify this difference, but does not receive an answer on this topic either. However, even before the questioning, the judge informed the parties present that, in the opinion of the court, all possible offenses prior to March 26, 2011 are time-barred anyway.

9.15 a.m. Accused refuses to testify "The big issue that is still unresolved in the files is the total amount they took from the parking meter," says the criminal court judge. However, the accused does not want to make any statements on this subject. The ex-policeman also does not want to say anything about the intended use of the money taken.

9.01 a.m. Now the ex-policeman speaks The evidentiary proceedings begin with the questioning of the accused. "When it came out, it caused a wave," says the now 67-year-old ex-policeman by way of introduction. Today, he only goes to the casino once or twice a month at most - and when he does, he only plays on machines with a maximum stake of two francs. He also used to sit down at the poker and blackjack table. "Back then, I went to the casino up to three times a week," says the accused. He felt an urge at the time, but today he can play "for fun".

8.53 a.m. Trial begins There is great interest in the trial. Around 30 spectators and media representatives are present at the criminal justice center in Muttenz BL. The start of the trial was delayed by almost 15 minutes, probably due to the large crowd. Everyone is now seated in the courtroom. Court President Barbara Grange opens the trial. Show more

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