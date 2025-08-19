(Symbolic image) Zurich's Langstrasse is known for its nightclubs. KEYSTONE

Young women from Hungary, forced prostitution in Zurich's red light district, brutal practices - the Zurich District Court is dealing with a shocking case of exploitation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Hungarian couple is on trial in Zurich on serious charges of human trafficking and forced prostitution.

According to the indictment, the victims were allegedly forced into sex work under brutal conditions.

The prosecution relies on extensive evidence such as chat histories, videos and witness statements and emphasizes the credibility of the traumatized victims.

The defence criticizes contradictory statements and a lack of evidence.

A verdict has not yet been reached; the court has retired for deliberations. Show more

A Hungarian couple sit for two days before the Zurich District Court. The charges are serious, the indictments are almost 80 pages long. A 40-year-old man is on trial for human trafficking, promoting prostitution and theft. His partner is on trial for human trafficking, promoting prostitution, multiple counts of aiding and abetting sexual assault and rape, theft and fraud.

According to the indictment, the 29-year-old and her partner allegedly lured young women from Hungary to Switzerland and brutally forced them into prostitution. The victims were forced to work in Zurich's Langstrasse district - under harsh conditions.

Sex without protection, violent practices, hardly any breaks: this is how the public prosecutor's office describes it. While most of the proceeds went into the pockets of the accused, the women only received just enough money for the bare necessities - a few meals, cigarettes.

The accused refuses to testify

The atmosphere in court seemed tense at first. The trial had previously had to be postponed because the accused had health problems.

On Monday, both defendants shake their heads as they are questioned by the judge. They repeatedly exchanged glances, snorted loudly and spoke forcefully. The defendant repeatedly refuses to give evidence.

As soon as it comes to money, however, he becomes talkative. Quotes like: "That's all gypsy gossip", or "That's an even bigger lie than the Bible." The milieu in which the lives of both the victims and the accused take place is a Roma neighborhood in Hungary.

The defendant testifies and only confesses to the charge of promoting prostitution. Her partner demands a complete acquittal.

The case is heard at Zurich District Court. KEYSTONE

The public prosecutor takes a different view in her plea. She wants to use the victims' statements to prove that the two defendants should be found guilty. For example, there are said to be chat histories, video recordings and witness statements that show that the 29-year-old literally forced the three victims to have sex.

She is said to have taken the women to a BDSM suitor several times and encouraged them that "it wasn't so bad after all" and that they should "endure" the practices.

"The victims were treated like commodities instead of people," explained the public prosecutor. Furthermore, there was no reason not to give credibility to the victims' statements. All of them had made detailed statements without unnecessarily incriminating the accused.

Traumatized, psychological damage, fear of death

The three lawyers for the private plaintiffs also see the matter in the same way as the public prosecutor. They are each demanding damages and compensation in the mid five-figure range. It is emphasized several times that the victims were both psychologically and physically traumatized. They were exploited under precarious conditions.

One lawyer said in court: "My client told me in tears that she would be dead if I showed up at her place of residence."

The defense of the two defendants sees the case differently. The victims' statements are too contradictory. There is no evidence of payments. Criticism: the BDSM suitor "got away" with a shortened trial and was not even a witness in court.

The scene of the incident was Zurich's Langstrasse. KEYSTONE

One of the victims repeatedly changed her statements throughout the proceedings, the 29-year-old's defense lawyer said in his plea. For example, she was allegedly not brought to Switzerland by the defendant at first, but by train. She then ended up on a farm and then at Zurich main station, where she lived. Later, the version changed again. She is said to have traveled to Switzerland by bus and to have known the accused, they were even related.

Was it coercion or self-determination?

An accusation that is still in the air: The accused is said to have organized sex meetings with the clients. She tolerated and accepted all sexual practices without the victims' consent. She also allegedly forced the victims to attend the meetings.

The defense lawyers see things differently. Evidence would show that the victims themselves were in contact with the clients and decided for themselves what they wanted to do and what they did not want to do. The interrogations would also prove this.

One victim is said to have made 80 percent of her statements to the police about the other prostitutes instead of about herself. "How could she know what was happening with other women?" the defense lawyer asks. She herself stated that she had to work 20 hours a day under the care of the accused.

No verdict will be reached on Tuesday. The court will retire and discuss the verdict. The verdict will be delivered on September 16. The presumption of innocence applies.