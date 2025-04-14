The Easter weekend promises changeable weather with short periods of friendly weather. KEYSTONE

April weather deluxe: just in time for Easter week, the weather gods are bringing it all - foehn, lightning, rain and sun. The south in particular is threatened by continuous rain, while the north can hope for rays of hope.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a dry start to the month, Easter week in Switzerland will bring very different weather from region to region.

Ticino is particularly affected, where up to 250 millimetres of rain may fall, while central and eastern Switzerland will get some sunshine at times.

The Easter weekend promises changeable weather with short periods of friendly weather - Holy Saturday in particular is likely to be spring-like. Show more

April lives up to its reputation. After an unusually dry first half of the month, the rain is back in full force just in time for Easter week. But not all regions are getting the same amount. "Meteonews" provides information on its Easter week blog.

The night to Monday brought heavy rain, especially in western and north-western Switzerland: 10 to 15 millimetres were measured here. In central and eastern Switzerland, on the other hand, it remained mostly dry - the Föhn wind had its fingers in the pie here and simply pushed the clouds along. The start of the week will be cloudy overall, but the situation will calm down somewhat during the day. Only a few isolated showers will pass through - especially in the west.

Isolated precipitation is possible, especially in the southern regions. Meteonews

Temperatures will climb to a pleasant 18 to 20 degrees, accompanied by a gentle breeze in the lowlands, while the Föhn wind will provide extra warmth in the Alpine valleys. The south is a completely different story: lots of clouds, rain again and again - and at only 14 to 15 degrees, it will be much cooler there, according to "Meteonews".

Continuous rain in the south - thunder and lightning in the west

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will remain a rollercoaster of emotions: while central and eastern Switzerland will enjoy occasional rays of sunshine, it will be much wetter in the west, sometimes with thunder and lightning. 16 to 20 degrees will still be possible in German-speaking Switzerland, but cooler air will already be flooding the west - only 10 to 12 degrees will be possible.

The south is under water: heavy accumulated precipitation is causing water levels to rise, especially on Wednesday. The snow line will fluctuate between 1700 and 2000 meters, but can also drop sharply locally.

Maundy Thursday will remain gray - rain in the south

Clouds will dominate on Thursday. It will rain repeatedly, especially in the west, while the eastern half will remain dry. At 10 to 12 degrees, it will be much colder and the snow line will drop to 1000 to 1500 meters.

Saturday looks to be the sunniest day. Meteonews

In the south, however, the rain will continue - up to 250 millimetres are possible in Ticino and southern Valais. It will probably be even more dramatic in Piedmont in Italy.

Weather roulette on the national holiday weekend

Good Friday starts cloudy, with the last snowflakes in the east from around 1600 meters. But there is hope: in the west and south, the sun will prevail in the afternoon - 12 to 15 degrees are possible.

Holy Saturday will be spring-like and friendly throughout Switzerland, with sunshine and mild temperatures making Easter eggs particularly easy to hide. On Easter Sunday and Monday, the weather will be mixed again - between sun, clouds and occasional showers, everything is possible.

If you want to know exactly, you'll have to be patient - the weather models are in disagreement, as "Meteonews" writes.

Surrounding countries are also struggling with April weather

In Germany, the weather situation looks rather wet on Friday. All regions may experience envious showers, with temperatures of up to 14 degrees in the west. In the east, however, it will be very spring-like. Temperatures could climb to 23 degrees and the sun will also make an appearance. Things will calm down on Saturday. There may be rain showers. Temperatures will range between 13 and 21 degrees.

Northern Italy will also see rain showers on Friday. Temperatures will range between 15 and 19 degrees. Those who want more sun and high temperatures will have to travel further west. On Saturday, it will be spring throughout Italy. There may still be scattered light precipitation. Temperatures will range between 17 and 20 degrees.

It's raining in Austria, the sun is shining in the south of France

If you want to travel to France at Easter, you should head south rather than east. In the east, right on the border with Switzerland, there will be precipitation on Friday. Temperatures will cool down to around 15°C. On Saturday, the situation in the east of France will recover. The sky will only be partly cloudy and the sun will break through. Temperatures of up to 20 degrees are expected.

Those traveling to Austria at Easter will not see any sun on Friday. Precipitation and rather low temperatures are expected as far as the Linz region. It may even snow in certain regions. The forecast is 14 degrees. Saturday will be similar. Rain showers will continue, especially in Vorarlberg, and snowfall cannot be ruled out. All this at temperatures of 15 degrees.

