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Here's the outlook The weather is going crazy - even at the weekend?

Sven Ziegler

26.3.2026

Snow March Eastern Switzerland
Snow March Eastern Switzerland. A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Zullwil SO, ...

... Zullwil SO, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Adelboden BE, ...

... Adelboden BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Innertkirchen BE, ...

... Innertkirchen BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland
Snow March Eastern Switzerland. A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Zullwil SO, ...

... Zullwil SO, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Adelboden BE, ...

... Adelboden BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Innertkirchen BE, ...

... Innertkirchen BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Image: BRK News

Spring is taking a break: it's getting wintry cold again in Switzerland, with snow down to the lowlands. The sun will only make a tentative appearance again at the weekend.

26.03.2026, 10:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Winter returns briefly in Switzerland, bringing snow as far as the lowlands.
  • Clouds, rain, sleet and snow showers will dominate the weather on Thursday.
  • A sustained improvement in the weather is not in sight until the middle of next week at the earliest.
Show more

Anyone hoping for mild temperatures and sunny days will be disappointed. In Switzerland, the weather has cooled down again, with temperatures only just above freezing in many places.

Thursday will be correspondingly gloomy. Dense clouds will dominate the scene, accompanied by repeated precipitation in various forms. In addition to rain, there will also be sleet and snow showers. The likelihood of snow is particularly high along the northern slopes of the Alps, as Meteonews writes on Thursday. However, flakes have also been observed at lower altitudes, for example in Zurich and Bern.

The situation is somewhat friendlier in the south of the country. There, a northerly foehn will ensure sunny spells at times, while temperatures will be significantly higher than in the rest of the country at around 12 to 13 degrees.

The weather will remain changeable at the weekend

The weather will remain changeable in the coming days. Meteorologists expect a mixture of sun and clouds on Friday, with brighter spells only gradually becoming established. On Saturday, the sun is likely to appear a little more frequently, although it will remain cool.

Weather ticker. Carnival week falls through - but it gets warm +++ Avalanche danger intensifies

Weather tickerCarnival week falls through - but it gets warm +++ Avalanche danger intensifies

The situation will deteriorate again on Sunday. Precipitation is forecast again in large parts of Switzerland, sometimes in solid form. At the same time, the amount of sunshine will remain very limited. Only a few brighter spells are possible, for example in the south or northwest.

The rather gray weather will continue at the beginning of the new week. Temperatures will rise slightly, but the weather will not settle down until the middle or end of the week.