Snow March Eastern Switzerland A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd). Image: blue News Leserreporter The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Zullwil SO, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Adelboden BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Gsteigwiler BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Innertkirchen BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams. Image: BRK News These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions. Image: BRK News Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG. Image: BRK News Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front. Image: BRK News Snow March Eastern Switzerland A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd). Image: blue News Leserreporter The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Zullwil SO, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Adelboden BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Gsteigwiler BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Innertkirchen BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams. Image: BRK News These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions. Image: BRK News Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG. Image: BRK News Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front. Image: BRK News

Spring is taking a break: it's getting wintry cold again in Switzerland, with snow down to the lowlands. The sun will only make a tentative appearance again at the weekend.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winter returns briefly in Switzerland, bringing snow as far as the lowlands.

Clouds, rain, sleet and snow showers will dominate the weather on Thursday.

A sustained improvement in the weather is not in sight until the middle of next week at the earliest. Show more

Anyone hoping for mild temperatures and sunny days will be disappointed. In Switzerland, the weather has cooled down again, with temperatures only just above freezing in many places.

Thursday will be correspondingly gloomy. Dense clouds will dominate the scene, accompanied by repeated precipitation in various forms. In addition to rain, there will also be sleet and snow showers. The likelihood of snow is particularly high along the northern slopes of the Alps, as Meteonews writes on Thursday. However, flakes have also been observed at lower altitudes, for example in Zurich and Bern.

The situation is somewhat friendlier in the south of the country. There, a northerly foehn will ensure sunny spells at times, while temperatures will be significantly higher than in the rest of the country at around 12 to 13 degrees.

The weather will remain changeable at the weekend

The weather will remain changeable in the coming days. Meteorologists expect a mixture of sun and clouds on Friday, with brighter spells only gradually becoming established. On Saturday, the sun is likely to appear a little more frequently, although it will remain cool.

The situation will deteriorate again on Sunday. Precipitation is forecast again in large parts of Switzerland, sometimes in solid form. At the same time, the amount of sunshine will remain very limited. Only a few brighter spells are possible, for example in the south or northwest.

The rather gray weather will continue at the beginning of the new week. Temperatures will rise slightly, but the weather will not settle down until the middle or end of the week.