Alertswiss does not say what has become of the 600-kilogram bull. Only that it no longer endangers the population (symbolic image). JoachimKohler-HB/Wikipedia

The danger posed by a wild bull in the canton of Neuchâtel has apparently been averted. The authorities had previously issued a warning about a 600-kilogram bull.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The warning went out via the federal warning app on Thursday afternoon: A bull had escaped in the Montalchez-Les Prises area and the 600-kilogram animal was aggressive.

Alertswiss had initially warned of a bull of the Charolais breed, but then it turned out to be a brown Limousain bull.

People should not approach the animal and report sightings immediately by calling 117. Alertswiss also called on people to follow the instructions of the police and wildlife authorities.