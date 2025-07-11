  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

All-clear The wild bull from Neuchatel is no longer a danger

SDA

11.7.2025 - 08:05

Alertswiss does not say what has become of the 600-kilogram bull. Only that it no longer endangers the population (symbolic image).
Alertswiss does not say what has become of the 600-kilogram bull. Only that it no longer endangers the population (symbolic image).
JoachimKohler-HB/Wikipedia

The danger posed by a wild bull in the canton of Neuchâtel has apparently been averted. The authorities had previously issued a warning about a 600-kilogram bull.

Keystone-SDA

11.07.2025, 08:05

11.07.2025, 08:21

The warning went out via the federal warning app on Thursday afternoon: A bull had escaped in the Montalchez-Les Prises area and the 600-kilogram animal was aggressive.

Alertswiss had initially warned of a bull of the Charolais breed, but then it turned out to be a brown Limousain bull.

People should not approach the animal and report sightings immediately by calling 117. Alertswiss also called on people to follow the instructions of the police and wildlife authorities.

Confederation warns. Aggressive bull breaks out in the canton of Neuchâtel

Confederation warnsAggressive bull breaks out in the canton of Neuchâtel

More from the department

Staldenried VS. Fatal accident at work - man killed with chainsaw

Staldenried VSFatal accident at work - man killed with chainsaw

Beijing refuses approval. Switzerland spends 4 million on new embassy building

Beijing refuses approvalSwitzerland spends 4 million on new embassy building

Homicide in Heerbrugg SG. 17-year-old asylum seeker found dead at the train station

Homicide in Heerbrugg SG17-year-old asylum seeker found dead at the train station