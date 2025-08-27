Two people died in a boat collision on the Obersee near Altendorf SZ on Tuesday evening. Archivbild: Keystone

Two people lost their lives in a boat collision on Lake Zurich on Tuesday evening. Four other people were injured.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people lost their lives in a boat collision on the Obersee in the canton of Schwyz on Tuesday evening.

Four other people were slightly injured.

A 46-year-old skipper and his motorboat collided with a second boat carrying seven people. Show more

A serious boat collision occurred on the Obersee in the canton of Schwyz late on Tuesday evening. Two people lost their lives and four others were slightly injured.

According to the Schwyz cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 10.20 pm. A 46-year-old skipper was traveling in his motorboat from Lake Zurich across the Durchstich in the direction of Altendorf SZ when his boat collided with another boat on the Obersee. There were seven people on this second boat.

For a 36-year-old man and an as yet unidentified woman, all help came too late - they succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene of the accident. Four other passengers had to be taken to hospital by the emergency services with minor injuries. Rega was also deployed as a precautionary measure.

Numerous forces were involved in the rescue, including the Pfäffikon lake rescue service, the Rapperswil-Jona water rescue service and patrols from the lake police forces from the cantons of Schwyz, St. Gallen and Zurich. The Care Team Schwyz provided psychological support for the injured and emergency services.

Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Schwyz cantonal police have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

"The site is not dangerous in itself"

Residents and witnesses told "20 Minuten" that several police boats raced to the scene of the accident with flashing blue lights. Rega later arrived and searched the surface of the water with a searchlight.

"One of the two boats drove itself to the nearby boatyard," a couple who live directly on the lake told the newspaper. Three men and a woman are said to have been on the boat. "The woman got off the boat and screamed extremely loudly, she was obviously in shock," said the couple.

"The spot is not dangerous per se, but it was pitch black," says another witness who was out on his boat in the vicinity shortly before the accident. He had to turn on his headlights to be able to drive safely. "I can only imagine that someone was driving without lights - you can't see anything in the dark," he told 20 Minuten.