Many villagers lost their belongings after the Birch Glacier collapsed above Blatten VS on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

With the enormous glacier collapse and the devastating debris flow, the worst-case scenario has occurred in Blatten VS. Support is now coming from the federal government, canton and municipality.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to estimates by the cantonal head of natural hazards, all or most of the debris from the Kleine Nesthorn fell into the valley with the collapse of the Birch Glacier.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti, Defense Minister Martin Pfister and Valais Cantonal Councillor Stéphane Ganzer have assured the municipality of their full support. Show more

Three million cubic meters of rock are estimated to have fallen on Blatten together with the glacier on Wednesday afternoon, as Raphaël Mayoraz, head of natural hazards, told the media in the gymnasium of the neighbouring municipality of Ferden VS on Wednesday evening.

The glacier collapse and debris flow were unprecedented in history. The responsible authorities had always expected the worst and now it had happened. Most of the material should have come down with the debris flow, explained Mayoraz.

Federal Councillors Albert Rösti (SVP) and Martin Pfister (center), who had made a special trip to the event, assured the population of the largely destroyed village of Blatten of their sympathy. Environment Minister Rösti explained that he had not expected such an extent.

Great efforts necessary

The people of Blatten had lost their belongings. It was now up to the municipality, canton and federal government to give them a new perspective in the Lötschental. The federal government will do its utmost to do this within the framework of subsidiarity.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister said that the army was on its way. It would provide all the necessary assistance and everything needed. He expressed his gratitude that the evacuation had prevented anything worse from happening.

Stéphane Ganzer, member of the cantonal government of Valais, assured the community of all support. Great efforts are now needed. Other cantons have spontaneously promised to help Valais.