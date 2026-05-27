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Young people feel under increasing pressure to be attractive, healthy and productive. A new study by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute shows that stress, self-optimization and beauty ideals are shaping the everyday lives of many people in German-speaking countries - especially young women.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the study, many young people feel permanently stressed and under pressure.

Women in particular suffer from demands for beauty and performance.

Wellness and self-optimization are becoming a stress factor for many. Show more

Young people are under pressure to be beautiful, healthy and efficient. This was the result of a representative survey conducted by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute in the DACH region, which was published on Wednesday.

According to the survey, many people are stressed and under pressure to perform. The need for well-being and self-optimization is growing accordingly. The Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute speaks of a "Feelgood Revolution" - which is also the title of the study.

According to the press release, the majority of respondents in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland), namely 54%, feel that the social pressure to look "good" is too high. This is compounded by time stress and a perceived lack of sleep, which young people up to the age of 24 in particular suffer from. Only 12 percent of them stated that they were rarely stressed.

The study comes to the conclusion that "wellness has become a kind of repair shop for the exhausted and battered subject" to compensate for stress. At the same time, the pressure for well-being itself becomes a stress factor, which the study describes as a "wellness paradox".

Women under greater wellness pressure

The survey showed that women are under significantly more pressure than men when it comes to appearance, physical performance and healthy eating. Women are also less satisfied with their appearance.

However, this does not mean that men are generally satisfied with their appearance. 24 percent of them are open to cosmetic surgery (on the face, nose, hair and stomach). But here too, women are in the majority at 36 percent (for the chest and face). When it comes to the use of Botox, however, men have overtaken women (6 percent) with a rate of 8 percent.

According to the study, the strong focus on wellness is reflected in the global market. By 2024, the wellness economy will have reached a market value of 6.8 trillion dollars, with further growth forecasts. This is a market that is larger than IT, sport or tourism.

For the DACH study, 3031 people between the ages of 16 and 75 were surveyed in December last year.