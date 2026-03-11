Following the fatal fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR, the identities of all the victims have now been established. Among the six fatalities is the bus driver - as well as the suspected arsonist.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six people died and five others were injured in the fire on a Postbus in Kerzers FR.

Among the fatalities are the bus driver and the suspected arsonist.

The police assume that the perpetrator set the fire deliberately.

Find out what we know and what we don't know here.

Following the fire tragedy in a Postbus in Kerzers FR, the authorities have now identified all the victims. This was announced by the cantonal police on Wednesday evening.

Six people died in the fire on Tuesday evening and five others were injured.

The 63-year-old bus driver of Portuguese origin, who was driving the vehicle, is among the fatalities.

Suspected perpetrator also among the dead

The suspected arsonist is also among the victims. According to the police, he is a 65-year-old Swiss national living in the canton of Bern.

Several eyewitnesses had previously reported that a man had poured petrol on the bus and set himself alight.

Investigators currently assume that the fire was started deliberately.

Teenagers also among the victims

In addition to the bus driver, two women aged 26 and 39 and two men aged 16 and 29 died. All were Swiss nationals and lived in the region.

Lara Baumgartner (26), a presenter at the radio station Energy Bern, was also among the victims.

Five injured - two still in hospital

The five injured people have now also been identified. They are two men aged 34 and 61, two women aged 27 and 56 and a 32-year-old Kosovan citizen.

Two of the injured - a 56-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man - are still in hospital. All those affected are from the region.

The authorities are still investigating the exact course of the tragedy.

The police and the public prosecutor's office want to clarify how the fire in the Postbus was able to spread and what circumstances led to the fatal tragedy.