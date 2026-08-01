Many people are getting stung less often this year. An expert from the University of Zurich explains why this is the case—and why this trend is less positive for nature than it might seem at first glance.

The stings are less frequent than before—but that's not a good sign.

Hardly any stitches There are fewer mosquitoes than usual—and that's not good news

Here's what it's all about Due to the ongoing drought, there are significantly fewer mosquitoes this summer. Many water sources where their larvae develop have dried up.

It's not just mosquitoes that are affected. Many other insects are also suffering from the heat and drought because of a lack of food and habitat.

This decline has consequences for nature. Insects are important for pollination, food chains, and the ecological balance. Summary created with

Sleeping with the window open to let in at least a little cooler air in at night, or sitting outside for a long time in the evening: Normally, at this time of year, you’d quickly hear the annoying buzzing of mosquitoes or discover the itchy bites the next day. But this year, that seems to be happening much less often.

Are there really fewer mosquitoes?

"Yes," says mosquito expert Niels Verhulst. He heads the Institute of Parasitology at the University of Zurich. "Due to the exceptional drought, we're also catching significantly fewer mosquitoes during our monitoring efforts."

Why are there fewer mosquitoes?

Mosquito larvae develop in water. Under ideal conditions, it takes the larvae seven days to develop into mosquitoes. However, they depend on temporary pools of water—for example, open rainwater barrels, clogged gutters, saucers, or other small containers can serve as breeding sites. Due to the drought, such pools of water are rare.

That's something to be happy about, isn't it?

Even though many people may be happy to be bitten less often, a decline in the mosquito population is not a good sign for the ecosystem: “Mosquitoes and their larvae are part of aquatic and terrestrial food webs,” says the mosquito expert. Thus, both in water and on land, they serve as a food source for other animals.

Will the mosquitoes come back this summer?

Mosquitoes can react quickly to heavy rainfall when water sources reappear, the expert explains. “Locally, their numbers can increase significantly within a few weeks.”

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How do other insect species respond to heat and drought?

Other insect species are also suffering. According to the expert, the effects vary depending on the species and stage of development, but in general, there are fewer insects. “Species in wet habitats, as well as many aquatic insects, are suffering from drying-up ponds, low outflows, and high water temperatures,” says Niels Verhulst.

“Pollinators find less nectar and pollen in meadows that have been mowed early or have dried up. Caterpillars and other herbivores lose their food source when their host plants wither early.” Species that thrive in warm conditions or are adapted to drought, such as wasps, might benefit in the short term. However: “Withered vegetation produces less nectar and sap. At the same time, aphids, caterpillars, and other prey may be scarce. This makes food rich in sugar and protein particularly attractive to wasps, and they become more aggressive.”

In the future, we can expect more prolonged periods of hot weather. What might this mean for insects?

“There will be winners and losers,” says the expert. “Warm-loving species may spread, and new, sometimes invasive species may become established. In contrast, species adapted to cold conditions and those specialized in moist habitats will come under increasing pressure.” Alpine species cannot retreat indefinitely to higher elevations.

In the case of mosquitoes, a dry summer can temporarily lead to smaller populations because there are fewer breeding waters. “At the same time, higher temperatures cause their season to begin earlier and last longer. In the future, some species may also be able to overwinter in regions where this was previously not possible.”

What are the effects of a decline in insect populations?

“A general decline in insect populations threatens pollination, food chains, natural pest control, the decomposition of organic matter, and important nutrient cycles,” the expert explains. “It is therefore crucial to preserve the diversity, abundance, and ecological functions of the entire insect population.”