Classes in Reute AR are suspended for two days. (symbolic picture) Keystone

Following threats from a parent, the elementary school in Reute AR has suspended lessons for two days. The situation is to be dealt with during the sports vacations.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The elementary school in Reute AR will remain closed on January 22 and 23 due to threats against a teacher and children by a parent.

Some parents had already kept their children away from school.

The police and authorities have been informed and lessons are due to resume after the sports vacations on February 3. Show more

The elementary school in Reute AR will be closed for two days. There will be no lessons on Thursday and Friday, January 22 and 23. The reason for this is a parent who has threatened the teacher and schoolchildren. Some children have already stopped attending lessons as a result. "Blick" first reported on the case.

"In recent days, there have been threats and specific safety-related incidents in the school environment," the school wrote in a message to parents. Children have been afraid on the way to school and around the school in recent days, and some parents have already taken their children out of class as a result.

"School lessons are not possible in the current climate," it continues. The police and the cantonal Office for Primary Education and Sport have been informed. The school is also planning to use the sports vacations next week to deal with the situation. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 3.

School president confirms authenticity of the letter

The school president of Reute AR did not want to comment on the incident when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. However, she confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was signed by her and the principal.

The Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police were aware of the school closure, a spokesperson explained this morning. However, there had been no police intervention in this regard. The police have also not yet received any reports.