On Friday lunchtime there are two bangs in Zurich's Europaallee fan mile and a fire breaks out in a food truck. The fire department extinguishes the flames. One person is injured. Schutz & Rettung Zürich

A fire broke out in a food truck in the Euro Fan Mile on Zurich's Europaallee. According to eyewitnesses, there were two bangs. The fire department extinguished the fire. One person is slightly injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday lunchtime, a fire broke out in a food truck in the European Championship fan mile in Zurich's Europaallee.

Eyewitnesses report that there were two loud bangs.

The fire department put out the fire. One person was injured and was taken to hospital after being treated on site. Show more

On Friday lunchtime, flames several meters high suddenly shoot out of a food truck in the European Championship fan zone on Zurich's Europaallee. Schutz & Rettung Zürich confirms the accident in a post on X.

#Brand an der Europaallee. In der Fanzone der Euro25 ist das Fahrzeug eines Imbissstands in Flammen geraten. Die Berufsfeuerwehr konnte das Feuer löschen. Die #Sanität musste eine Person mit leichten Verletzungen hospitalisieren. Mit im Einsatz ist die @StadtpolizeiZH pic.twitter.com/7Xh0XS9ba6 — Schutz & Rettung ZH (@SchutzRettungZH) July 11, 2025

The stall in question sells raclette burgers and is located in the middle of the European Football Championship fan mile. A video on "blick.ch" shows that there were hardly any people nearby at the time of the fire.

A Google employee is an eyewitness and reports that there were two bangs and that a fire broke out after the first one. Fortunately, the food truck employees were not in the truck at the time. Then there was another bang and he suspected that a gas cylinder might have exploded. Another passer-by also reported two explosions.

The Zurich city police confirmed the fire, but are not yet able to provide any information about the cause. According to Protection & Rescue, one person was slightly injured. They received medical care at the scene and were then taken to hospital with minor burns.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.