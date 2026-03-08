In an interview with the "SonntagsZeitung" newspaper, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister criticized the warring countries by name. (archive picture) Keystone

Defence Minister Martin Pfister warns of the consequences of the Iran conflict and criticizes the USA and Israel. He calls for more security and a rethink in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Defense Minister Pfister accuses the USA, Israel and Iran of violating international law.

He warns that the conflict could also affect Europe and Switzerland through the threat of terrorism and refugee movements.

Pfister calls for more resources for security and a rethink in dealing with new threats. Show more

Defence Minister Martin Pfister has criticized the belligerent states in the conflict with Iran. "The Americans and Israel have attacked Iran from the air. In doing so, they, like Iran, have violated international law", he told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

Furthermore, Pfister did not rule out the possibility of Europe also being drawn into the war. The danger is not limited to classic military action, but to asymmetric warfare in the sense of terrorist attacks.

"There is a risk of terrorist attacks in Switzerland. In addition, the war could trigger a wave of refugees that will also reach us," Pfister continued in the interview. He does not believe that Switzerland is directly threatened by Iranian long-range missiles. However, he does not rule out collateral damage.

Pfister therefore wanted to take a comprehensive view of security and not just a military one. In addition to the army, the police and intelligence services also play an important role. "I believe that the population will understand that we need more resources for this," said the Defense Minister.

"Rethinking is urgently needed"

The lack of war defense systems is particularly worrying. "We currently have nothing to defend against attacks from a great distance." At the same time, Pfister pointed out that new structures had already been created. There is now a competence center for drones and robotics at the Federal Armaments Office and in the army, as well as a task force that works together with science and companies.

Nevertheless, the threat situation has been underestimated in recent decades. "Our perfected society with its prosperity is still a long way from the current conflicts," Pfister pointed out. "This war, as bad as it is, could also trigger a rethink in this country, which is urgently needed."