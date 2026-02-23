He against, she for: Ueli Schmezer (SP, l.) and Diana Gutjahr (SVP, r.) Picture: Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Should SRG get by with significantly lower fees in future? SVP National Councillor Diana Gutjahr is in favor, SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer is against. Both answered blue News' questions - and predict a very different future for the country if the vote is in favor.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRG initiative will be put to the vote on March 8.

The initiative calls for the radio and television fee to be reduced from CHF 335 to CHF 200 and for companies to be exempted from it.

SVP National Councillor Diana Gutjahr argues that the SRG could fulfill its constitutional mandate with fewer resources.

SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer warns of the consequences for culture, sport and the language regions in the event of a yes vote. Show more

On March 8, the Swiss electorate will decide on the so-called "halving initiative". The proposal aims to reduce the radio and television fee to CHF 200 and completely exempt companies from the fee.

What does a yes vote mean in concrete terms for information, language regions, sport or Swiss film? Will the SRG be slimmed down or weakened? And who will benefit in the end: SMEs, private broadcasters or foreign platforms?

SVP National Councillor Diana Gutjahr from the initiative committee and SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer, supporter of the No committee, explain their arguments for blue News.

If you had to explain this vote to people in one sentence: what is really at stake on March 8?

Schmezer: There is a threat of the destruction of the solidarity-based SRG system - typical of Switzerland - which offers a good and rich program for everyone, which is only possible because everyone pays and enough money is raised to produce this offer, which otherwise could not be financed.

Gutjahr: The question arises as to whether SMEs should continue to pay twice to SRG - once privately and once in the company - and to what extent households will be relieved.

Why should an SME pay if its employees are already paying privately?

About the person Keystone Ueli Schmezer has represented the SP in the National Council since March 4, 2025. Previously, the Bern native hosted the SRF program "Kassensturz" from 1996 to 2021.

Schmezer: First of all: 80 percent of companies will no longer pay anything in future. And up to a turnover of 5 million francs, the fee will be less than a thousand francs. So really not much. Companies benefit from well-informed employees and from a functioning society. This depends on strong media. Media are infrastructure like roads and hospitals. So it goes without saying that companies do their bit. They also pay taxes as a matter of course and thus make a contribution to schools, for example, even though a company has no children.

Today, private households and companies subject to VAT pay a radio and television levy of CHF 335 per year. Proponents say that this is simply too much - especially given the high health insurance premiums and rents. Why is it still right for everyone to pay, even if they hardly use SRG services?

Schmezer: Is 82 centimes per day per household really too much for a broad offering that has something to offer everyone? If SRG is halved, the bottom line is that people will pay more for their media consumption because they will have to buy everything on different platforms. We all depend on strong media because a democracy only works if people are informed. Otherwise they can't have a say and make decisions. This also benefits those who consume little SRG. It is therefore a matter of course that everyone pays.

Keyword "being informed". The geopolitical situation is confusing: major powers are rivals, the war in Ukraine is still raging. Is this the right time to cut SRG's funding, Ms. Gutjahr, especially in times of crisis?

Gutjahr: Especially in times of crisis, it makes sense to focus on what is really important. This can be achieved with 850 million francs.

Opponents say that halving the budget automatically means massive cuts in information. In your opinion, what exactly will be cut?

About the person Keystone Diana Gutjahr has been a member of the National Council for the SVP since 2017. Together with her husband, she runs a steel and metal construction company in Thurgau.

Gutjahr: That should actually be decided by the SRG management. However, it is not yet doing so for reasons of voting tactics. Behind closed doors, however, the SRG management confirms that SRG will be able to fulfill its constitutional mandate even if the initiative is approved. There are also potential savings for staff, who currently benefit from above-average salaries and exceptionally generous working conditions. In addition, it is not a matter of halving the salary, but of reducing it from CHF 335 to CHF 200. The term is misleading and fake news. The opponents expect advertising to fall too sharply. And if SRG were to do less self-advertising, it could also generate more advertising revenue with the airtime it gains as a result.

"SRG is our spearhead in the fight against fake news," says the website of the No committee. Why can't private media do this just as well or even better?

Schmezer: Of course, private media can and must also uncover and refute fake news. I know many top journalists in the private sector. There's no question about that. But the private media are under pressure. And if publishers one day no longer earn any money from journalism, even more private media will disappear. And then a robust SRG will be even more important.

According to SRG Director Susanne Wille, Switzerland's media industry will lose around 800 million francs if the vote is in favor. How can we prevent foreign platforms from ultimately benefiting instead of Swiss media?

Gutjahr: The savings in fees and taxes will go to other channels in the Swiss economy instead of the SRG. There they create added value.

Do you see a risk that foreign platforms such as Facebook, TikTok or YouTube will fill the vacuum if the SRG is weaker?

Gutjahr: There won't be a vacuum just because SRG will have to fulfill its mandate with 850 million francs in the future. What's more, there are many regional TV stations, online portals and so on in our country. Focusing the SRG on its core mandate actually increases media diversity because private broadcasters are given more space. An SRG monopoly would be precisely the opposite of media diversity.

What does "focusing on the core mandate" mean in practice? Which programs or areas would you cut?

Gutjahr: The SRG would have to answer this question. But it is not doing so for tactical voting reasons. That is not honest.

According to the initiators, SRG has long since outgrown its public service mandate - for example with entertainment formats such as cooking shows and radio programs that compete with private broadcasters. Are such offerings also part of SRG's core mandate, Mr. Schmezer?

Schmezer: It has been proven that people who use SRG offerings also use more private offerings. What's more, we have been paying less and less for SRG for years. What's the problem if we get a wide range of programs including cooking shows and various radio stations in return? From the consumer's point of view, that is an attractive price-performance ratio. I do wonder who the initiators are making policy for? Certainly not for the population. And another thing: entertainment is a natural part of the public service. This is stated in the constitution, Article 93.

The Yes camp wants to relieve the burden on young people who don't watch TV anyway. How do you convince a 20-year-old that the fee is still fair?

Schmezer: The fact that young people are turning away from traditional media is an issue for society as a whole and for all traditional media, not just for the SRG. On the other hand, SRG's online offerings are very successful with young people, for example: more than half of young people say that they use these offerings regularly. Among young people interested in politics, the figure is as high as 75 percent. In addition, many indirectly consume SRG content via social media without perhaps being aware of it. It therefore seems right to me that a 20-year-old should also pay for this media infrastructure. In future, 82 centimes per day per household. In a shared flat, that doesn't amount to much per person. In return, they receive professionally produced journalistic content. This is better than "getting information" via social media, where clicks and the algorithm determine the content.

How can we prevent the initiative from ultimately affecting those who have few alternatives - such as older people without streaming, Ms. Gutjahr?

Gutjahr: SRF will certainly not abandon its loyal clients. With 850 million francs, it can continue to offer its core audience a program that complements that of the private broadcasters. And private broadcasters also make good programs for older people, such as "Tele Bilingue" with gymnastics for the elderly in front of the TV. Speaking of private broadcasters: the fee share for these private broadcasters, which incidentally also do a lot of good for linguistic diversity, will not be reduced by a single cent if the SRG initiative is approved. This is explicitly stated in the text of the initiative.

How do you guarantee that the French-, Italian- and Romansh-speaking parts of Switzerland will not be left behind with a lower SRG budget?

Gutjahr: Take a look at the total budget of Rhaeto-Romanic television and radio RTR: It's a whole CHF 25 million - that's not even 2 percent of SRG's total budget. SRG can easily raise this amount even with a total budget of CHF 850 million. What's more, the text of the initiative also provides for this. The initiative demands that the current financial equalization in favour of linguistic minorities be continued.

The financial equalization between the language regions is in the initiative text. Why do you still believe that the parts of the country outside of German-speaking Switzerland will lose out, Mr. Schmezer?

Schmezer: Halving the funding doesn't just mean that half the program is gone, it also means saving on infrastructure. This would mean that regional offices would have to be closed. The rural population, which is neglected by private media companies, would suffer the most. And the rest of Switzerland would hardly notice anything about Uri or other small cantons.

The No camp says that without a strong SRG, the Swiss cultural scene would lose visibility. Can you give a specific example of what would be lost?

Schmezer: Take Swiss film, for example: without funding, there would be no Swiss film. And the SRG is hugely important for this promotion, providing 34 million francs a year - but it not only helps to finance the films, it also makes them accessible to the general public. This initiative threatens an entire industry. And cultural professionals in general: They would lose visibility and audibility and thus orders, audiences and royalties.

The initiative threatens the Swiss cultural scene - is that an exaggeration in your view, Ms. Gutjahr?

Gutjahr: We have never commented on it. But because you asked me: we've had the Lex Netflix since 2024. Since then, streaming providers have had to invest 4 percent of the revenue generated in Switzerland in Swiss films. That adds up to around 30 million francs - every year. That's roughly the same amount as the SRG invests in Swiss film today. In addition, we taxpayers already pay millions for Swiss film through the Federal Office of Culture. Swiss film will continue to exist even after the SRG initiative is adopted.

The opponents of the initiative warn that fringe sports will lose their platform if the initiative is accepted, and young talent and sponsorship will suffer. Are you consciously accepting this?

Gutjahr: Our aim is to abolish the unconstitutional double tax on companies and relieve the burden on SMEs. SMEs create jobs, apprenticeships and added value in all regions. And it is precisely the business sector that supports sports clubs and events in the villages and regions. As sponsors, SMEs - not television - make countless sporting events possible and promote young talent in this country. The aim is to relieve the burden on SMEs and ensure that SRG has sufficient financial resources to fulfill its mandate professionally.

Mr. Schmezer, isn't it a legitimate market mechanism when sports and events migrate to pay TV? Whoever wants to watch it should pay?

Schmezer: Sports that disappear from the screen lose popularity, sponsors and advertising. What can be good about that? That's why the sports world is totally against this initiative. At best, the most popular sports would migrate to pay TV. As a result, viewer numbers would plummet and these clubs would also lose popularity and money. For the sports-interested public, this would mean Pay more, get less.

Ms Gutjahr, you criticize a political bias, saying that SRG is too left-wing. But wouldn't the solution be better control and transparency rather than financial cuts?

Gutjahr: That's why we have the ombudsman's office and the research that analyzes this. We are simply saying what a report by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences ZHAW shows: Journalists say of themselves that they tend to be left-wing. That speaks for itself and can be left as it is.

How do you refute the accusation that the SRG is too left-wing and not neutral enough, Mr. Schmezer?

Schmezer: That is a false assertion that has been spread for years against my better judgment. The facts: In a survey, the majority of journalists from all media outlets, including private media houses, positioned themselves to the left of center. This has nothing whatsoever to do with a left-wing bias in reporting. This has been scientifically refuted: SRG reporting is precisely in the middle of the right-left spectrum, as an FÖG analysis shows. Moreover, if someone is far to the right themselves, it is no surprise that they find SRG left-leaning.

To conclude: In your view, what is the most honest point made by the other side? Where do you say: "Yes, they're right"?

Gutjahr: Nowhere. The lobby of the billion-dollar SRG massively exaggerates its role. That annoys me.

Schmezer: There is one point in the initiators' campaign that is really true: Namely, that people today have to spend an incredible amount on health insurance and rent. But you don't solve this problem by halving the SRG. Pretending that this is the case is embarrassing and dishonest. The saving per day and household would be 27 centimes. This will make neither the premium nor the rent noticeably more bearable. I look forward to the day when the political circles that want to break up the SRG actually stand up for affordable premiums and rents.

Transparency note: The interviews were conducted in writing.

