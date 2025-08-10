  1. Residential Customers
Micasa is also out of the points race There is less and less to get for Cumulus customers

Philipp Fischer

10.8.2025

From September, Micasa will no longer offer Cumulus points.
With the Cumulus customer card, loyal Migros shoppers can collect discounted offers and discounts. However, the loss of subsidiaries and specialist stores is making the program increasingly unattractive - and Micasa is no longer a partner either.

10.08.2025, 20:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Migros loyalty program is steadily losing partner companies.
  • After OBI, Micasa is now also leaving the Cumulus program - Alnatura will follow.
  • The cooperative giant does not see the dwindling offer as a devaluation for the approximately three million users of the loyalty card.
Show more

In April, the OBI Group took over Migros' OBI stores. This was a bitter disappointment for Cumulus users - one less partner for points hunters. At the end of August, Micasa will also be leaving the Migros loyalty program, reports "Blick". With the takeover of the 31 furniture stores, including the online store, by the previous managers, the next Cumulus partner is leaving the program.

With the Migros Cumulus credit card, you collect valuable points when you shop.
The next departure is already imminent for the approximately three million users of Switzerland's most popular loyalty program. Migros will end its collaboration with Alnatura by the end of 2025 and close 25 stores in German-speaking Switzerland.

Is the Cumulus program coming to an end?

Does collecting loyalty points at Migros still make sense with all the departures? "Because of all the Cumulus points, I've always made my big purchases at Migros stores," quotes one customer in Blick. And this is not an isolated opinion.

Especially not after the letter that Cumulus customers received in their letterboxes recently. It announced the withdrawal of Micasa from the Migros loyalty program. Blue Cumulus vouchers can still be redeemed in the stores for all take-away items until August 30 - after that, the discount program in the furniture stores will come to an end.

Management appeased

In view of the ever-shrinking number of Migros partners, users of the loyalty program are faced with yet another question: after all, sharing private information about their own lives is one of the most personal revelations of many customers.

