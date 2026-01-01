After the tragedy in Crans-Montana VS, eyewitnesses report chaotic scenes. Residents describe explosions, screams and people fleeing the building in panic.

In Crans-Montana VS, people remain stunned after the tragedy at the "Le Constellation" bar. Residents reported dramatic scenes during the night as people fled screaming from the building onto the street.

In a special report on RTS TV, local resident and eyewitness Jeoffroy D'Amecourt described how he was woken up in the middle of the night. The trigger was an explosion, which for him was clearly distinguishable from the noise of fireworks.

"It was a detonation that didn't sound like fireworks," said D'Amecourt. "Then people ran out of the bar. The building and the neighboring house were completely destroyed. The emergency services arrived shortly afterwards."

Several residents unanimously reported that people had fled the bar, some of them in panic and shouting. There were injured people in the street, who were initially cared for by other guests and residents until the emergency services arrived.

Identity of the victims unclear

A video published by RTS shows people lying on the street in front of the scene of the accident and being cared for by rescue workers and civilians. For reasons of piety, blue News has decided not to publish this footage. Another video, which is said to have been taken shortly after the fire broke out, shows the building on fire.

The tragedy could also affect people from abroad. Crans-Montana is one of Switzerland's most popular international vacation resorts, especially around the turn of the year. The identity of the victims is still unknown.

The authorities have announced that they will publish further information as soon as they have reliable findings. So far, it is clear that several dozen people were killed and around 100 people were injured, some of them seriously.