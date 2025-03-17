9.59 a.m.

The search had continued in the forest, as the accused had suggested looking at the shared hiding place - a self-built tree hut. "That's when my daughter suddenly discovered my granddaughter's jacket," says the witness.

They then discovered the girl's lifeless body. "There was blood everywhere," the grandmother recalls. Her daughter checked the girl's pulse on her neck, but they immediately had the impression that the child was dead. However, they were both frozen and in shock.