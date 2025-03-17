The search had continued in the forest, as the accused had suggested looking at the shared hiding place - a self-built tree hut. "That's when my daughter suddenly discovered my granddaughter's jacket," says the witness.
They then discovered the girl's lifeless body. "There was blood everywhere," the grandmother recalls. Her daughter checked the girl's pulse on her neck, but they immediately had the impression that the child was dead. However, they were both frozen and in shock.
9.53 a.m.
"I thought it could be my granddaughter"
"I spoke to my daughter on the phone after midday," says the mother of the accused. She had spent the whole afternoon at home. Towards evening, she received a message from her daughter saying that her granddaughter was at a friend's house and that she would pick her up later.
She then heard a child crying outside, says the mother of the accused. "I thought it could be my granddaughter," she says. She then found out that her granddaughter was not with the friend in question. The accused and her mother then set off in search of the missing child.
9.43 a.m.
Now the mother of the accused is being questioned
The question now is whether the mother of the accused should be admitted as a witness or not. She was present when the girl was found lifeless in the forest. For the public prosecutor's office, questioning the witness is superfluous as the essential facts are already recorded in the police report. However, the court follows the arguments of the defense and allows the witness to be questioned.
9.29 a.m.
Next interruption - trial continues
The trial is interrupted again. The court discusses further motions for evidence and preliminary questions. The defendant's lawyer has mentioned passages in the minutes of the first interrogation that he wants to keep in the minutes.
The trial is now resumed. The questioning of the accused should begin shortly.
8.58 a.m.
Brief interruption
The trial was briefly interrupted because the defendants' lawyer had to examine a piece of evidence at short notice. Now it continues. The defendant appears composed.
8.47 a.m.
The trial begins
The accused has entered the courtroom with a slow gait. Chief judge Nicolas Wuillemin opens the appeal proceedings. He begins by welcoming everyone present and introducing the procedure.
8.24 a.m.
Great interest in the appeal proceedings
The case has aroused great interest both nationally and internationally. This can also be felt in the Bernese High Court on Monday. There is already a traffic jam at the entrance. Cameras are positioned in front of the court. Numerous people are waiting outside the courtroom to be admitted. The trial is being held in public. However, visitors and media representatives had to register in advance.
The trial is scheduled to start at 8.30 am. As the doors are still locked, it is likely to be delayed by a few minutes. blue News is on site and reporting in the live ticker.
This Monday, a woman convicted of murdering her daughter in the first instance will stand before the Bern High Court. The defendant maintains her innocence to this day.
The eight-year-old girl was found dead in the Könizbergwald forest in February 2022, not far from where her mother and daughter lived. The girl's mother was arrested a short time later. She is said to have hit the child with a stone in the forest.
There was no clear evidence. The Bern-Mittelland Regional Court of First Instance had to rely on circumstantial evidence in summer 2024. Ultimately, however, it saw enough of these pieces of the puzzle for an unequivocal guilty verdict for murder.
No clear motive identified
The court considered it proven that the mother lured her child into the forest under a pretext, to a small hiding place made of branches that the two had once built together. There, the 32-year-old is said to have hit the girl with a large stone. Blood and three of the victim's hairs were found on the stone, as well as a trace of the mother's DNA.
The court was unable to identify a clear motive for the crime. In any case, it must have been a blatantly selfish motive, the judges at first instance concluded.
Perhaps the mother had hoped that it would be easier to rebuild a relationship with a partner without her daughter. Or she may have wanted to get rid of the child because life as a single parent was exhausting.
The defendant recently spoke about the case in a criminal podcast in the German newspaper "Die Zeit" and once again proclaimed her innocence. She sees herself as a victim of justice.
The Bernese High Court will announce the verdict on March 24.