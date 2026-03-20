This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. (archive picture) Tripadvisor

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS claimed 41 lives - now new files show just how dramatic the situation inside was. It is now clear that there were too many guests in the bar on New Year's Eve.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were significantly more people than permitted in the "Le Constellation" bar when the fire broke out, which exacerbated the disaster.

There was practically only one usable escape route, which was also blocked and structurally incorrect, trapping many guests.

Despite previously identified safety deficiencies, neither the operator nor the authorities took consistent action, which is now triggering serious accusations. Show more

After the disastrous New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana VS, new details are coming to light. While flammable foam and blocked exits have been the main topics of discussion up to now, the latest investigation files show that the bar "Le Constellation" was the scene of the fire: There were clearly too many guests in the "Le Constellation" bar - and they had little chance of escaping, writes the "NZZ".

According to the more than 3,500-page files of the Valais public prosecutor's office, there were 130 people in the basement when the fire broke out - a maximum of 100 would have been allowed. And even this figure only applies if the regulations are interpreted generously. The consequences: 41 people died, 115 were injured, many of them seriously.

164 guests - and a deadly bottleneck

A total of 164 people were in the "Constellation" - as determined by video recordings. Of these, 132 were in the basement and 32 on the first floor.

There was practically no way out for the people in the basement. Although several emergency exits would have been necessary according to regulations, there was actually only one usable escape route. One emergency exit door was blocked by a bar stool. According to witnesses, this was done deliberately to prevent witnesses from getting out.

This meant that all 132 people had to flee from the cellar via the stairs to the first floor - directly into the crowd of other guests. From there, the only way out was through the conservatory.

Escape route violates regulations

But even this route was apparently constructed illegally: The door to the conservatory opened inwards - this would only be permitted in rooms for a maximum of 20 people. It was also the only open exit in the entire restaurant.

Fire safety experts are stunned. One of them said anonymously: "Even with only 50 guests, the establishment should never have been allowed to operate like this. It is still unclear how many guests were officially permitted. Old fire safety reports mention 100 people on the first floor, 100 in the basement and 50 in the fumoir. But whether these figures can be added together remains an open question. The public prosecutor's office even mentions possible capacities of up to 300 people - a figure that is in stark contrast to the safety regulations.

Authorities and operators are under pressure. Particularly tricky: Deficiencies were already identified in 2018 and 2019. However, neither the operators nor the owner at the time implemented the required adjustments - and no further inspections were carried out. In addition, the permitted number of guests does not appear to have been clearly regulated: according to statements in the investigation, it was apparently determined in discussions - instead of being bindingly documented.