There will be no August 1st celebration in Gelterkinden BL this year.

There is no club in Gelterkinden that wants to organize the national celebration. Instead, a bonfire will be lit to celebrate August 1st.

There will be no traditional August 1st celebration in Gelterkinden BL this year. The reason for this is that the municipality has announced on its website that the celebration has been canceled because no organizer has been found. The villagers will have to make do with a bonfire to celebrate the birthday of the Swiss Confederation, as the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper writes.

Therese Fuchs, deputy municipal administrator, explains to the newspaper that in the last 30 years - apart from the corona pandemic - there has always been a celebration on August 1.

The municipality regrets that no association was willing to take on the organization. The municipality's appeal was launched in June. Neither music nor sports clubs showed any interest.

August 1 is more often celebrated privately

Jürg Gohl, journalist and expert on events in the Oberbaselbiet region, expressed his surprise at the development to the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper. Gelterkinden has a lively club scene, he says, "The fact that no one can be found to organize it is unacceptable." In the past, such celebrations were of great importance in rural villages. Today, many people prefer to celebrate August 1 privately.

Stefan Degen, former rural and municipal councillor, takes a pragmatic view of the cancellation. In Gelterkinden, the federal celebration does not have the same significance as other festivals, which are still popular. The Cherus, the Banntag and the Früeligsmäärt still attract many participants.

Degen notes that the community in Gelterkinden is less cultivated than in neighboring towns such as Sissach. The peace and quiet after work is more appreciated here, which explains the cancellation of the Bundesfeier.