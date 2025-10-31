Hohlgass Pass Even without darkness, the figures of the Hohlgass-Pass Sargans make an impression. Image: blue News I wonder who is under the wooden masks? Image: blue News The eyes can be enhanced at night with LED lights. Image: blue News Brave, whoever dares to enter the mask dungeon. Image: blue News Karl Gmür carves and paints all the Hohlgass Pass masks himself in his workshop. Image: blue News It takes countless hours of work before a mask is finished. Image: blue News Hohlgass Pass Even without darkness, the figures of the Hohlgass-Pass Sargans make an impression. Image: blue News I wonder who is under the wooden masks? Image: blue News The eyes can be enhanced at night with LED lights. Image: blue News Brave, whoever dares to enter the mask dungeon. Image: blue News Karl Gmür carves and paints all the Hohlgass Pass masks himself in his workshop. Image: blue News It takes countless hours of work before a mask is finished. Image: blue News

They wear horns, skins and terrifying masks - and yet their aim is not to frighten, but to educate: the Hohlgass-Pass Sargans combines tradition with social reflection.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Hohlgass-Pass Sargans cultivates the Krampus and Perchten tradition with scary masks and costumes.

Chairman Karl Gmür emphasizes the reflective approach to the "scary" and strictly rejects violence and excessive alcohol consumption.

Despite initial criticism, the group is now recognized and uses its performances to make topics such as fear, death and social taboos visible. Show more

Evil has many faces - in Sargans it wears horns, skins and wooden masks. At least from November 11: the beginning of the carnival season also marks the start of the most intense time of the year for the Hohlgass-Pass Sargans.

"Opus Diaboli" is the name of the association. This means something like: "The work of the devil". If you were to take this translation literally, then Karl Gmür would probably be Lucifer himself. The Sargans native is the chairman and co-founder of the pass, he carves all the masks and, together with his wife Angelika, is responsible for the costumes of the more than 50 members.

"I want to show the beauty in evil," says the 62-year-old. "Creepily beautiful" is what he calls his masks, which are known not only in the region but also in neighboring countries. Although the Hohlgass-Pass Sargans is made up of carnival enthusiasts, it has set itself the goal of making the Krampus and Perchten tradition known in this country too.

Criticism of Krampus runs

The Krampus and Perchten tradition originates from the Alpine regions and is mainly practiced in Austria and southern Germany. The Krampus is a demonic-looking figure with horns, fur and chains who accompanies St. Nicholas and punishes naughty children - as a counter-figure to the mild saint.

The Perchten, on the other hand, usually appear around the Raunächte - a period of twelve nights, usually from December 25 to January 6 - and are said to drive away the evil spirits of winter with noise, masks and wild dances.

Krampus runs are repeatedly criticized because they sometimes get out of hand: In some places, there has been excessive alcohol consumption, aggression or even assaults by masked participants. Last year, for example, the St. Nicholas custom Klaasohm on the German island of Borkum made headlines when a report publicized the extent of violence against women.

"Violence is not tolerated here, that is our most important rule," says Gmür. Every new member has to sign an agreement stating this. Drugs and excessive alcohol consumption are also prohibited.

Difficult start

Opus Diaboli is not just a male association, as is often the case elsewhere. Whole families take part. Young and old are equally welcome.

However, the gruesome figures initially met with negative reactions after going public in 2008. "In our region, people only knew the traditional carnival masks back then," says Gmür. The terrifying Krampus and Percht figures therefore didn't fit in at all with some people.

This has since changed. Karl Gmür and his colleagues do not celebrate the "scary" for the sake of the shock. Children are allowed to touch the figures, laugh and be amazed - they should learn that fear is not a monster, but a feeling that can be understood.

"There is no such thing as immortality"

The Hohlgass-Pass thus operates in a field of tension: between tradition and the present, between folk culture and modern staging. This is the real strength of the custom. The "gruesome" becomes a reflection on what people repress: Death, guilt, drive, aggression.

"There is no such thing as immortality," says Karl Gmür. "One of our aims is to make people aware of this." By making these themes visible, the Hohlgass Pass creates space for debate.

It also relies on staging. Depending on the occasion, the Pass's performances are accompanied by fire and music - or the already "ghastly" eyes of the figures are additionally illuminated with LED lights. "It's about the effect we create, not the evil itself."

Halloween as an exception

Incidentally, Karl Gmür is making an exception to the 11 November rule this Friday: he can't resist the Halloween custom imported from the USA. Hohlgass Pass members will be attending a local Halloween event. "It's not a parade, so we allow ourselves to do it," says Gmür.

So despite all the good intentions, some Halloween visitors will probably be scared of the evil faces at first. But perhaps that's where the real magic lies: evil loses its power when you look it in the face.

