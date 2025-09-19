Therese Schläpfer inherits Alfred Heer's seat in the National Council. KEYSTONE

Following the death of SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer, Therese Schläpfer is returning to the National Council. The SVP politician died unexpectedly at the age of 63.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer (63) died unexpectedly on Friday night, the Zurich city police have confirmed.

As usual, the authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death, but no further details of the circumstances are yet available.

Heer was a formative figure in the Zurich SVP, known for his clear positions and striking appearances in the Federal Parliament.

The National Council seat will be inherited by Therese Schläpfer, who already sat on the National Council between 2019 and 2023. Show more

Following the death of SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer, Therese Schläpfer could return to the National Council. The 66-year-old already sat there from 2019 to 2023. Schläpfer narrowly missed re-election in the 2023 National Council elections and ended up as the first substitute.

Schläpfer confirmed to "20 Minuten" that she would replace Heer. "Fredi had so much experience, perseverance and political skill - I don't think anyone could fill this gap," she told the newspaper.

Alfred Heer (63), a long-standing SVP National Councillor and influential figure in the Zurich SVP, died on Friday night. No further details have yet been released on the exact circumstances of his death.

Heer was considered one of the most prominent figures in his party - known for his trenchant appearances in the Federal Parliament and his clear stance in political debates.

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti is moved

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti was visibly moved at a press conference when he spoke about the unexpected death of Alfred Heer.

Rösti explained that he had actually wanted to communicate a personnel decision, but this had been overshadowed by the news of the death of his "longstanding and very trusted colleague in the National Council". With a faltering voice, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the relatives and wished them much strength at this difficult time.

President Karin Keller-Sutter was also deeply saddened. In a statement, she wrote: "The unexpected death of Zurich National Councillor Alfred Heer is shocking. I wish those close to him much strength and only the best in these difficult hours and days."

SP Co-Party President Cédric Wermuth writes: "I was shocked to learn of the death of our fellow councillor Alfred Heer. We are stunned. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."