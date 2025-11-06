Fribourg has imposed a 30 km/h speed limit across a large area in 2023. Traffic still flows. KEYSTONE

The dispute over the 30 km/h speed limit is coming to a head: 600 municipalities are opposing Federal Councillor Albert Rösti. They want to decide for themselves where to slow down - and see their autonomy at risk.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 600 Swiss cities and municipalities are protesting in an open letter against federal plans that would make it more difficult to introduce 30 km/h speed limits on roads with heavy traffic.

They criticize the draft as an unconstitutional encroachment on their municipal autonomy, as expert opinions and noise-reducing surfaces are to be prescribed in future.

It is noteworthy that not only left-wing and green municipalities, but also numerous middle-class municipalities have joined the protest. Show more

Around 600 towns and municipalities from all parts of the country have protested in an open letter to Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) and the cantonal building directors.

They criticize the federal government's plans to make it more difficult to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit on roads with heavy traffic - and insist on their municipal autonomy.

This was triggered by a proposal from Lucerne FDP National Councillor Peter Schilliger. Four years ago, he demanded that 30 km/h speed limits on through roads should only be possible under certain conditions. The National Council and the Council of States approved the motion. This year, Transport Minister Rösti's department presented how the requirements should be implemented.

Draft violates the constitution

According to the draft, a speed reduction on traffic-oriented roads should only be permitted in future following an expert opinion. In addition, these roads should generally be equipped with noise-reducing surfaces. The consultation runs until December 5, 2025.

The municipalities see the plans as an encroachment on their autonomy. This is enshrined in the Federal Constitution. With their criticism, they accuse the Federal Council and parliament of violating this principle.

The municipal umbrella organizations refer to Article 50 of the constitution, which guarantees the inclusion of the municipalities as equal state partners. According to the letter, additional regulations would make local solutions more difficult and delay measures for road safety and noise protection.

It is worth noting that the signatories include not only left-green cities and municipalities, but also numerous middle-class municipal presidents. They include FDP-led cities such as Chur, Kreuzlingen, Frauenfeld and Gossau SG as well as SVP-governed municipalities such as Dübendorf, Spiez and Bussnang.