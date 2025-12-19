blue News takes a look at the 9 most gruesome criminal cases in Switzerland. blue News/Keyston

The parking garage murderer, the Tschanun case, the Zug assassination: blue News takes a look at the worst crimes in Swiss history that caused horror far beyond the country's borders.

December 21 marks the tenth anniversary of the "Rupperswil case".

It is one of the Swiss criminal cases that has left its mark on the collective memory.

blue News shows other crimes in Swiss history with this scope, including the Zug massacre and the murders of Günther Tschanun and Werner Ferrari. Show more

The quadruple murder in Rupperswil in December 2015 is one of the most shocking crimes in Switzerland. Thomas N. forced his way into a detached house under a pretext, tied up the mother and her two sons as well as the older son's girlfriend, sexually assaulted the younger, 13-year-old son and extorted money - he then killed all four of them with a knife before setting the house on fire.

The cold-bloodedness of the crime and the long, initially untraced search for the perpetrator meant that the case stuck in the collective memory - and still gives most people goosebumps today. Have there been similar cases before? blue News takes a look at Swiss criminal history and describes 9 cases with similar consequences.

The parking garage murderess (1990s)

Parking garage murderer Caroline H. sits in Zurich District Court on Wednesday, January 20, 2016, where the woman's custody review is being heard. KEYSTONE

In 1991, a young woman was stabbed to death in the Urania parking garage in Zurich. Six years later, an elderly walker was murdered in Zurich's Chinagarten. In both cases, there were no concrete leads or witnesses - and yet the investigations suddenly began to move forward: During questioning in 1998, Caroline H. confessed to both crimes. At the time, she was in custody for arson and told of nightmares involving bloody stabbings.

But the case does not become any clearer - on the contrary: she later retracts her confessions and the evidence remains thin. Only little evidence points to Caroline H. as the perpetrator.

Nevertheless, in 2001 the Zurich High Court sentenced her to life imprisonment with custody for two murders, numerous arsons and other offenses.

Before and between the murders, Caroline H. was on a veritable fiery spree. She set fires in central Switzerland, first in telephone booths, then in toilet facilities and a cowshed. Around 40 fires were attributed to H.. Finally, she set fire to an attic in Lucerne's Kasernenplatz, causing damage amounting to over four million francs.

To this day, there is no clear answer as to whether Caroline H. is actually the perpetrator - or whether she falsely incriminated herself. Psychological problems, possible delusions and a tendency to self-incriminate make it difficult to make a clear assessment.

Caroline H. is serving her sentence in the Hindelbank women's penal institution. Recently, there has been renewed movement in the case. The Zurich High Court decided to convert Caroline H.'s custody into an inpatient therapeutic measure. This gives her the chance of treatment for the first time - and a possible release in the long term.

After the parking garage murder, Switzerland took notice and made some changes. Women's parking spaces were introduced near the exit. Women were very afraid to walk alone through a parking garage.

The Zug attack (2001)

14 people were killed in the Zug attack. KEYSTONE

On September 27, 2001, a serious terrorist attack took place in the Zug cantonal parliament. During an ongoing session, an armed man forced his way into the cantonal council chamber and opened fire. Within minutes, he killed 14 people - including several councillors and cantonal councillors - and injured others. He then took his own life.

The perpetrator was a 57-year-old man from the canton of Zug. He was previously known to the authorities for unruly behavior. He felt he had been treated unfairly by state authorities and targeted political institutions.

The attack caused consternation throughout Switzerland and led to a fundamental discussion about security precautions in parliaments and authorities. As a result, numerous protection concepts were adapted, including structural security measures and access controls for political institutions.

The Tschanun case (1986)

Günther Tschanun, former head of the Zurich building police, leaves the Zurich High Court after the verdict is announced on February 29, 1988. KEYSTONE

On April 16, 1986, the city of Zurich was shaken by one of the most serious violent crimes in its history. Günther Tschanun, then head of the municipal building police at the Zurich building authority, entered Amtshaus IV that morning and opened fire on his own employees. Four senior employees died and another was seriously injured. Tschanun then fled and was only arrested three weeks later in France.

The background to the crime was a conflict within the Zurich building department that had been escalating for years. The department was struggling with a lack of staff, growing pressure and an increasingly strained working atmosphere. Today one would say that Tschanun was being bullied by his employees - that was the result of the investigation. According to the investigators at the time, Tschanun felt isolated, overwhelmed and cornered.

In 1988, Tschanun was sentenced to 17 years in prison for intentional homicide. However, the Federal Court classified the crime as murder in 1990. The Zurich High Court subsequently increased the sentence to 20 years in prison.

Remarkable: during the trial, some members of the public took Tschanun's side. Statements such as "I understand why he did it" filled the front pages of newspapers.

After 14 years, Tschanun was released early in 2000 for good behavior. He lived in seclusion in Ticino under a new name until he died in a cycling accident in 2015.

The child murderer Werner Ferrari (1980s)

The child murderer Werner Ferrari died recently. It was long speculated that he had not admitted to all the murders. KEYSTONE

The name Werner Ferrari stands for one of the most serious criminal cases ever in Switzerland. Ferrari first attracted attention in 1971 when he killed a child in Reinach BL. He confessed to the crime shortly afterwards and was sentenced to twelve years in prison in 1973, but was released early in 1979.

In the years following his release, further children were killed in dozens of cantons, and Ferrari increasingly became the focus of investigations once again. Then the suspicions intensified. In 1983, 1985 and 1987, children again disappeared in the vicinity of village festivals and were later found dead. Ferrari admitted responsibility at times during interrogations, but recanted these statements several times.

In 1989, there was another case in Hägendorf SO in which a girl was killed. Ferrari was arrested shortly afterwards on the basis of a precise personal description. While in custody, he finally confessed to several crimes, although he subsequently retracted individual statements.

The police and public prosecutor's office began a lengthy and complex investigation that kept Switzerland busy for years. Ferrari was finally sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995 for multiple child murders.

Werner Ferrari was imprisoned until the end of his life: he died on December 12, 2025 at the age of 78.

The sadist of Romont (1980s)

Michel Peiry became known as the "Sadist of Romont". He was accused of sexually abusing, torturing and killing at least five young people. KEYSTONE

In the 1980s, a criminal case brought Western Switzerland to the center of international investigations: the case of the so-called "Sadist of Romont", Michel Peiry. He is regarded as one of the most famous serial killers in Swiss history and his crimes caused great horror in several countries.

Between 1981 and 1987, Peiry frequently spent time in Switzerland, but also abroad - including France, Germany and Belgium. Young men disappeared several times under unexplained circumstances. The victims were often in similar situations: They were travelers, backpackers or teenagers. Peiry approached them at campsites or on the road. In several cases, it was proven that the encounters ended fatally for the victims.

The investigators found that Peiry followed a recurring pattern in his crimes: he specifically sought out young men, established contact and led them into situations in which they were at his mercy. How exactly the acts took place remained unclear in parts - also because Peiry later relativized or recanted his statements several times. However, it was crucial for the investigation that Peiry revealed detailed knowledge about disappearances and locations in several interrogations, which only the perpetrator could have had.

In 1989, Peiry was sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court in Sembrancher VS. The sentence included several murders and other serious offenses, including attempted murder, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, coercion, theft and indecency with children.

Seewen quintuple murder (1976)

The forest house in Seewen SO became the scene of the crime on June 6, 1976. KEYSTONE

The Seewen quintuple murder is one of the most mysterious and best-known unsolved crimes in Switzerland. On the night of June 6, 1976, five people were killed in a remote weekend house above the Solothurn village of Seewen.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found five dead people. Some of the people were related to each other, others were acquaintances. Four of the five bodies were lying in the house. Another had been rolled up in a carpet and was lying on the veranda. It was initially unclear who had committed the crime. There were no witnesses, no known conflicts and no evidence of a robbery. The investigators were faced with a mystery.

In the course of the extensive investigation, various suspects were targeted, but no one could be clearly convicted. Even a later suspicion against a man from the region - triggered by new leads and a possible motive - ultimately did not lead to a legally binding conviction.

The case hit the headlines again in the 2000s when the privately owned murder weapon turned up. The weapon belonged to a man who had no connection to the victims. However, there had been no trace of him since 1977. It was never discovered where this man had disappeared to - and whether he was also a victim or the perpetrator.

Various teams of investigators worked on the case for over 30 years. Numerous leads were analyzed, new forensic methods were used and witnesses were re-interviewed. Despite the enormous effort, it was not possible to solve the crime beyond doubt. The case was dropped in 2011.

Paul Irniger - serial killer of the 1930s

Paul Irniger was the second last person in Switzerland to be sentenced to death. Wikipedia

The Paul Irniger case is one of the most influential criminal stories in Switzerland between the world wars. Irniger, born in 1913 in the canton of Zug, was convicted of several serious crimes in the early 1930s - including two homicides and a series of robberies. His case sparked a national debate about sentencing, social background and the treatment of young offenders by the state.

Irniger's childhood was unstable, characterized by poverty, dropping out of school and early conflicts with the authorities. Even as a teenager, he attracted attention with thefts and minor offenses. At the beginning of the 1930s, he increasingly slipped into a criminal career.

Between 1931 and 1933, he committed several robberies in which he threatened travelers and drivers in order to obtain money and means of transport. Investigations revealed that Irniger acted partly haphazardly, partly desperately, always on the run, without stable social ties or prospects. There were two fatalities in 1932 and 1933. In both cases, victims suffocated or died as a result of the violence Irniger used during the raids.

The trial caused an enormous stir. Observers criticized the fact that Irniger, despite his young age and difficult background, had received hardly any social work or psychological support. However, the judiciary of the time decided on a harsh sentence: Irniger was sentenced to death. He was the last in the canton of Zug and the second-last in Switzerland to receive this sentence.

Swiss Sun Temple sect (1994)

48 people lost their lives in the Sun Temple drama. KEYSTONE

Between 1994 and 1997, several deaths in Switzerland, Canada and France shocked the public - all linked to the "Ordre du Temple Solaire" group co-founded by Joseph Di Mambro from Valais.

The order saw itself as a spiritual elite that was based on the medieval Knights Templar and mixed elements of esotericism, New Age beliefs and apocalyptic ideas. Alongside Di Mambro, the Belgian doctor Luc Jouret played a central role. He was the charismatic face of the movement and recruited members.

In October 1994, Switzerland suddenly became the focus of global headlines: A total of 48 dead bodies were discovered in the Valais village of Cheiry and in Granges-sur-Salvan VS. The scenes pointed to a combination of staged rituals, arson and outside influence. What exactly had happened remained unclear for a long time. The investigation revealed that several cult leaders had deliberately pushed the members into a fatal "departure".

Only a few months later, in December 1995, a further 16 cult members died in a remote region of France. This was followed in 1997 by a final case in Quebec, Canada, in which five people lost their lives. Here too, investigations revealed that cult leaders played central roles and that members were addicted, frightened or psychologically influenced. The events caused international horror and raised fundamental questions about the emergence and danger of manipulative cults.

The Schenkkreis murders in Grenchen (2009)

The former top athlete Patric Suter was sentenced to life imprisonment. KEYSTONE

The triple robbery-murder in Grenchen is one of the most brutal crimes in recent Swiss criminal history. A father, a mother and a daughter were brutally murdered in Grenchen in 2009. Investigators spoke of a real execution and torture. One of the main perpetrators: Patric Suter, a former professional track and field athlete.

The investigation revealed that Suter was heavily in debt - his drug addiction had driven him into the abyss financially. Together with two accomplices, he carried out a robbery and murdered a couple who - like him - were members of a so-called gift circle, a controversial money distribution system. The target was apparently money that came from the activities in the gift circle. In the end, three people were dead.

Patric Suter was arrested on June 19, 2009 and later confessed to his crime. The police found Suter through the system of the Schenkkreis, of which the woman who was killed was a member. On May 25, 2012, he and his two co-defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Solothurn-Lebern district court for multiple murders and other offenses. The perpetrators appealed, but the Solothurn High Court confirmed the verdict in 2014. The Federal Supreme Court also rejected all appeals and confirmed the convictions and sentences in February 2015. Switzerland was faced with a major debate. As the perpetrators had come into contact with drugs and anabolic steroids, the bodybuilding scene in Switzerland was scrutinized.