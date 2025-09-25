The municipality of Freienbach (right) takes the top spot sda

According to the new "Bilanz" ranking, the municipality of Freienbach SZ is the most attractive place to live in Switzerland. Low taxes and quality of life in particular helped the Lake Zurich municipality to the top spot. The big cities, on the other hand, are far behind.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Freienbach SZ takes first place in the "Bilanz" municipality ranking.

Mümliswil-Ramiswil SO comes last with its high tax rate and weak economy.

Cities such as Zurich, Basel and Geneva did not make it into the top 100. Show more

The municipality of Freienbach in the canton of Schwyz tops the municipal ranking of the magazine "Bilanz". The top one hundred mainly includes rural and mostly low-tax municipalities, while the major cities are at the bottom of the ranking.

The municipalities of Altendorf SZ and Maienfeld GR were ranked second and third behind Freienbach, while the Solothurn municipality of Mümliswil-Ramiswil was ranked 960th and thus last.

All municipalities with more than 2000 inhabitants were examined, the magazine announced on Thursday. The Zurich-based consulting firm for real estate and location issues IAZI AG was commissioned to compile the ranking.

Bilanz" cites low taxes, good schools, short distances "and above all a good combination of quality of life and prospects" as positive criteria for the assessment. According to the report, this led the "haven for multimillionaires" with its "record-low tax rate" to the top.

At the other end of the ranking, "a small-scale local economy and a high tax rate of 123 percent" meant that Mümliswil-Ramiswil had to settle for last place.

Large cities at the bottom of the rankings

The major Swiss cities did not make it into the top hundred. Zurich still finished in 135th place, ahead of Basel (248th), Lausanne (398th) and Bern (437th). St. Gallen (627th), Lugano (639th) and Geneva (763rd) are at the bottom of the ranking.

According to the report, the main negative factors here were high rents and real estate prices, higher tax burdens and security aspects.