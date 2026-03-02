A pandemic is seen as a major risk for Switzerland. IMAGO/Zoonar

According to the Federal Office for Civil Protection, pandemics and a power shortage pose the greatest risk to Switzerland. In the new 2025 risk analysis, they top the list by a clear margin.

Both scenarios are not only considered to have serious consequences, but also to be comparatively likely.

In third place in the national risk analysis is a large influx of people seeking protection, followed by a power outage. Show more

Furthermore, the probability of these two events occurring is relatively high, wrote the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) on Monday in the fourth national risk analysis "Disasters and emergencies in Switzerland 2025".

In third place is the risk of an influx of people seeking protection, followed by a power outage. The risk level is calculated from the potential damage to the economy and society and the probability of occurrence.

According to the analysis, only one or the other applies to many hazards. Pandemics and power shortages fulfill both criteria. An earthquake, for example, has a high potential for damage, but occurs less frequently.