Year after year, many people hope for a snowy Christmas - but in large parts of Switzerland, Christmas often remains green. The initial trends for the current year are not optimistic either.

The dream of a snowy Christmas lives on in Switzerland year after year, but the reality is often different. Statistics show: At low altitudes on the Swiss Plateau, a blanket of snow at Christmas is anything but a given.

Since measurements began in 1931, there has been no snow on the ground in around 60 percent of the central and eastern midlands at Christmas. In western and north-western Switzerland, there was even up to 75 percent green Christmas, and in Ticino there was no snow at Christmas in over 80 percent of years. This is according to data from the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss. In the mountains, however, for example in Davos at around 1600 meters above sea level, white holidays are almost standard.

Meteorologists classically define a white Christmas as at least 1 centimeter of snow on one of the days between 24 and 26 December.

The weather service "MeteoNews" has analyzed the snow situation in individual cities. Since 2001, St. Gallen has had the most white Christmases: a total of 13 times or 54 percent of the years. This is followed by Zurich and Chur (eight times, 33 percent) and Bern (seven times, 29 percent).

The chances were worse in Lugano (four times, 17 percent), Aarau, Basel and Lucerne (three times, 12.5 percent) and Geneva (twice, 8 percent).

Chances are rather poor in 2025

And what are the chances for 2025? Long-term forecasts are meteorologically difficult. According to MeteoNews, initial model runs and weather trends do not currently point to large amounts of snow in the lowlands. A stable westerly position with rather mild temperatures could make the festival appear green rather than white, provided there is no strong cold snap.

In short, a classic winter wonderland on Christmas Eve remains rather unlikely in the lowlands in 2025. However, a small winter miracle is not completely out of the question: last year it looked bad until shortly before Christmas, but then it was at least partly white.

